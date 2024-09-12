Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to chair monsoon meet on animal husbandry and dairy sector in Odisha

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, is set to preside over the Monsoon Meet for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Sector on September 13, at the Convention Center, Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

According to the Ministry, the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the Chief Guest, with Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, as the Special Guest. Ministers of State, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian, along with senior department officials, are also expected to participate.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, is organizing the event.

The Monsoon Meet aims to gather input from States and UTs to create a framework for efficient program implementation at the grassroots level, review the progress of various schemes, and discuss potential adjustments. Animal Husbandry Ministers from across the country, along with relevant officials, will be in attendance to discuss these matters.

Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the livestock sector has seen substantial growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.82 per cent. Its contribution to the Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture and allied sectors increased from 24.36 per cent to 30.22 per cent. In 2022-23, the sector contributed 5.5 per cent to the total GVA, underscoring its growing importance to the economy.

India's milk production has also experienced significant growth, rising by 57.62 per cent over the last nine years, from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 230.60 million metric tonnes in 2022-23.

The annual growth rate of 5.9 per cent outpaces the global average of 2 per cent. Per capita milk availability has increased from 307 grams per day in 2013-14 to 459 grams per day in 2022-23, exceeding the world average of 325 grams. These advancements highlight the livestock sector as a "sunrise sector."

The Monsoon Meet is expected to address various implementation challenges and facilitate the exchange of best practices across States.

The interactive session with the Union Cabinet Minister (FAHD) and Animal Husbandry Ministers from States and UTs will offer a platform for sharing success stories and learning opportunities.

Several key announcements and activities tied to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying's "100 Days Action Plan" are also anticipated during the event.

