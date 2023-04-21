United Press Club Organisation (UPCO) appoints Journalist Rohit Kumar as the Up-incharge

New Delhi (India), April 21: United Press Club Organisation (UPCO), one of India’s leading press organizations, has recently appointed Rohit Kumar as the Up-incharge for Uttar Pradesh. This decision was made by Dharmendra Rangve, the National President of UPCO, who recognized Rohit Kumar’s exceptional contribution to the field of journalism.

Rohit Kumar has been associated with many news channels, such as Zee, Channel One, Live 24, and many others, and has amassed years of experience as a journalist. He has a reputation for being a skilled reporter who strives for accuracy and truth in his reporting. He has covered a variety of events and news stories over the years, including politics, sports, entertainment, and business.

In addition to his journalistic achievements, Rohit Kumar has been recognized for his social work, which has significantly contributed to the betterment of underprivileged people’s lives in India. He received an award from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for his program “Koi Sataye Hame Bataye,” which is supported by the Government of India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The program is aimed at bringing attention to the issues faced by disadvantaged people and providing them with a platform to voice their concerns.

As the Up-incharge for Uttar Pradesh, Rohit Kumar is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of UPCO in the state. He will be working closely with journalists, media personnel, and other stakeholders in the region to ensure that UPCO remains a prominent and reliable source of news and information.

Rohit Kumar’s appointment is expected to strengthen UPCO’s presence in Uttar Pradesh, a state known for its political and cultural significance in India. With his wealth of experience in the field of journalism, Rohit Kumar is well-positioned to lead the organization and uphold its commitment to accurate, unbiased, and responsible reporting.

In conclusion, Rohit Kumar’s appointment as the Up-incharge for Uttar Pradesh by the National President of UPCO, Dharmendra Rangve, is a testament to his expertise and reputation in the field of journalism. His commitment to accuracy and truth, as well as his dedication to social work, make him an excellent choice for the role. UPCO is confident that under his leadership, the organization will continue to thrive and make a positive impact in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

We congratulate Rohit Kumar on his appointment as UP-Incharge for Uttar Pradesh and wish him all the best in his new role.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor