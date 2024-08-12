United World Martial Arts Federation National Martial Arts Championship 2024 to Ignite Delhi with Martial Spirit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: The stage is set for an exhilarating display of skill, tradition, and unity as the UWMAF National Martial Arts Championship 2024 took place from August 9th to 11th, 2024 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Hosted by the United World Martial Arts Federation, this premier event was a celebration of martial arts excellence, bringing together athletes from across the country for a weekend of intense competition and cultural exchange.

The National Martial Arts Championship 2024 was organized under the esteemed banner of the United World Martial Arts Federation Asia, showcasing the rich diversity and tradition of martial arts in India. This year's championship aimed to provide a world-class platform for athletes to demonstrate their prowess, connect with peers, and celebrate their passion for the various forms of martial arts.

The Championship featured over 1,000 participants from across 16 states, competing in more than 240 categories and 7 different disciplines. Athletes showcased their talent in disciplines such as Karate, Taekwondo, Gatka, Lathi Sports, Judo and others. A unique aspect of this event was that not only well known international martial arts like Karate, Judo, Taekwondo etc were there, but indigenous Indian martial arts like Silambam of Tamil Nadu, Gatka of Punjab and others were also showcased and competed in. The event wishes to promote Indian martial arts on an international stage, bringing them their due recognition and respect.

Adding to the event's grandeur was the presence of renowned Indian actor and martial artist, Vidyut Jamwal, as the chief guest. His expertise and passion for martial arts inspired and motivated the participants. He was be the chief guest for the closing ceremony on Sunday, 11th August, 5pm to 7pm, where he motivated the competitors and viewed various martial demonstrations by different teams, celebrating the camaraderie of the martial arts community and motivating them to train hard for the coming year and next years competition.

This grand event not only highlights the exceptional talent within the martial arts community but also aims to inspire the next generation of martial artists. By bringing together competitors from various states, the Championship encourages a spirit of national unity and camaraderie.

The National Martial Arts Championship 2024 was a landmark event, leaving an enduring impact on the Indian martial arts landscape.

About United World Martial Arts Federation Asia:

United World Martial Arts Federation Asia is a subsidiary of UWMAF Global, which focuses on promoting the preservation and development of all forms of martial arts competition and all styles and origins of martial arts across 115 Countries worldwide. Headed by Dr. Vikkram Kappoor, a renowned martial artist and national security expert, UWMAF Asia is working towards the promotion of martial arts, self defence, physical and mental fitness of youth in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor