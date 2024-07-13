Universal AI University Celebrates the Resounding Success of Beyond Boundaries 2024: A Weekend of Appreciation and Gratitude

PNN

Karjat (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Universal AI University, India's first AI University, recently hosted a remarkable event, 'Beyond Boundaries', at its Karjat campus. The institute witnessed around 130 eminent HR professionals arriving at the picturesque location of Universal AI University's Green campus in Karjat. The weekend aimed at expressing appreciation and gratitude to the companies and individuals who have supported the institute through Placements, Internships, Collaborative Multidisciplinary Approach Towards Problem Solving (CMAP), Community Learning, Guest Sessions, and Mock Interviews. The event, filled with engaging activities and heartfelt recognition, showcased the university's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and nurturing a spirit of gratitude within its community.

The event, titled "Beyond Boundaries: A Weekend of Appreciation and Gratitude," brought together faculty, students, industry partners, and supporters in a celebration of collective achievement and collaboration. The event itinerary included various activities designed to foster connection, inspire personal growth, and express gratitude.

Just a week after this event, Vicky Lester, Chief Executive Officer at The Case Centre, UK, also visited Universal AI University. She met Dr. Asha Bhatia, Dean, Research and Chancellor Tarun Anand, and other faculty members and was inspired by their vision for impactful education and vibrant faculty hospitality.

The institute extended hospitality to the well-respected HR professionals during their stay at the campus. The senior-level HR professionals from some of the leading organisations, i.e., Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, TATA Power, RBL Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Mastek Limited, Zensar, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra Accelo, Kohinoor Properties, Apar Industries, Amul, Dabur, Asian Paints, Faurecia India, NTT Data, Vodafone, Kirloskar Oil En gine Limited, Reliance Jio etc., came together to share their insightful experience as well as have fun while learning through management games.

The event kicked off with registration, followed by a delightful breakfast. Participants then went on a campus tour and AI tour, allowing them to explore the state-of-the-art facilities and immerse themselves in the university's vibrant atmosphere.

The attendees were welcomed by the Chancellor, Tarun Singh Anand, where they experienced an inspiring session highlighting his achievements and growth. The event continued with a session featuring the Pro Vice Chancellor, Sriram Ramashanker, who provided valuable insights into the university's vision and future plans. Following this, there was a session on artificial intelligence led by Professor Pankaj Roy Gupta. During his presentation, Professor Gupta explored the integration of AI within the human resources departments of corporate organisations. To foster a sense of camaraderie and fun, the evening was dedicated to games and activities that encouraged collaboration and team-building. Participants had the opportunity to connect with one another and celebrate the sense of community that has been instrumental in the university's success.

The highlight of the event was the Gratitude Awards Night, where Universal AI University expressed its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the companies and individuals who have played a pivotal role in supporting the college's endeavours. Outstanding contributions were recognised and celebrated, highlighting the valuable partnerships that have contributed to the students' success. Head of Corporate Relations, Prof. G. Suman and the Corporate Relations team also felicitated the Student Corporate Relations team for their hard work, unwavering support, and continuous contributions. The day ended with an amazing, fun, and delightful Zumba and DJ Night.

The next day of the event started with participants engaging in rejuvenating yoga, a tree plantation activity symbolising the university's commitment to sustainability, and an exhilarating trekking adventure, immersing themselves in the breath-taking natural surroundings. These activities aimed to promote well-being, environmental consciousness, and personal growth among attendees.

"We are immensely grateful to the companies and individuals who have been instrumental in our students' success and the growth of Universal AI University," said the Head of Corporate Relations, Prof. G. Suman. "This event was a heartfelt expression of our gratitude and a testament to the strong partnerships we have cultivated. We sincerely thank all those who joined us for this extraordinary weekend and look forward to continuing our collaborative journey."

Universal AI University extends sincere appreciation to all the companies, individuals, and participants who made the event an unforgettable experience. Their unwavering support and contributions have played a crucial role in shaping the success and impact of the institution.

Testimonials

Sougata Sen - Head -Campus Recruitment & Relations of Hexaware says "Thank you for inviting me & my team. Indeed, it was a wonderful & memorable weekend for us. To meet all amongst the lust green natural surroundings was surreal. Big kudos to you, Prof G. Suman, Rakesh and all the team members who worked tirelessly for the event.

All the very best for your future events".

Snoden Gonsalves - Zonal HRBP (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages), Prajakta Wadke - Senior Regional Manager, Corporate Affair at Tata Power were among those who were present and praised the event.

