Unlock Stock Market Secrets With India’s Professional Stock Market Guru, SMC Kapil Dev

New Delhi (India), September 13: SMC Kapil Dev, a renowned Indian crypto influencer and YouTuber, has been appointed as the official influencer of Bybit India, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, with the aim of enhancing the Indian crypto community through valuable insights and learning opportunities. SMC Kapil Dev is a skilled communicator who has become a prominent voice in the Indian Crypto community. He has been featured in prominent media outlets like Hindustan Times and Lokmat Times. Kapil Dev has also been named one of the most profitable traders of the year on the Bitget exchange.

SMC Kapil Dev, a YouTube channel with over 117k subscribers, has been recognized for his ability to simplify complex concepts. His dedication to education has earned him the Silver Play Button from YouTube and the title of “Most Profitable Trader of the Year” from Bitget Exchange. His social media profiles have been verified with a blue tick. Kapil Dev, a leading crypto influencer in India, has partnered with Bybit India, a leading player in the Indian crypto market, marking a significant milestone in the industry. The partnership aims to educate the Indian masses about cryptocurrency trading and blockchain technology’s potential.

Abhyudoy Das, a top 10 worldwide leader in crypto and an Indian crypto icon, commends SMC Kapil Dev for his pioneering approach to education in the field. Das predicts that as the Indian crypto market continues to grow, so will Kapil Dev’s influence. His unwavering commitment to promoting the numerous advantages of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has set the stage for a promising future for the industry in India. Undoubtedly, Kapil Dev will become a trailblazing voice in the years to come.

Along with this, now SMC Kapil Dev has launched a new channel called Stock Market Coach. This channel strives to educate and guide individuals interested in learning about the stock market and share market. With his 5 years of experience and smart decision making power, SMC Kapil Dev will provide valuable insights on how to enter the market, make profitable trades, recognize candlestick patterns, participate in IPOs, and engage in trading. If you are looking to enhance your knowledge in the stock market, join SMC Kapil Dev’s YouTube channel, Stock Market Coach.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor