"Unlocking the power of digitalization is key to empowering the next generation of young leaders"- Hemant Sood

New Delhi [India], December 4: Access to inclusive and equal opportunity is a basic human right that every visionary leader wishes to transform into reality. The business landscape of India is witnessing a major change today that is not only revolutionizing industries and driving economic growth but also showcasing their social commitment through unwavering support to create inspiring and transformative stories. The ecological and social challenges of the present require a more futuristic approach that will help empower young minds and also help them adapt to innovative ways of learning to understand new world experiences.

Hemant Sood is a promising business leader and Managing Director of Findoc Financial Services Group, who believes that modern technology followed by digitization has transformed our lifestyles and ways of working. Technology is an integral part of our lives and hence it is important to upskill oneself to harness the potential of this changing landscape. There have been pathbreaking innovations across various sectors that have redefined the traditional ways of working. He is a passionate exponent of technological solutions such as STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) which will help equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century workforce. Integrating educational methods and learning opportunities with technology is imperative to prepare and accompany generations with skills for the future of work at scale. He also believes in leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to revolutionize talent acquisition. According to him, this will increase the likelihood of an applicant remaining in the same company for a longer period of time. Both these cutting-edge technological solutions will help foster diversity in the hiring process which would enable the HR teams to streamline their operations, boost productivity, and improve the entire applicant experience.

Hemant Sood shares, "Businesses today have the resources to foster innovation in the education system through technology-based AI solutions that will enable holistic development of young minds and sensitize them to become better future leaders. Organizations can help students with programs that promote entrepreneurship and startups through various innovative financing initiatives such as hackathons and start-up marathons, which will help in inculcating a culture of change among India's future leaders".

Recognizing the importance of encouraging the young generation of today, Hemant Sood identifies that youth contributes towards the creation of new jobs, economic empowerment of vulnerable groups, the promotion of better health systems, and access to quality education. However, every innovation comes with challenges. The growing digital divide is increasingly becoming a fact and he feels the private sector can contribute immensely to help narrow this gap and make it more inclusive. Hemant Sood shares that empowering the youth begins with ensuring equitable access to technology irrespective of any differences and create a level playing field that will lessen disparities in opportunities.

"When we say, digital empowerment, it does not stop with providing access to technology; it requires a multi-disciplinary approach through a continuous process of nurturing an individual's mindset, and creativity as well as raising awareness on the advantages/disadvantages of this digital world", Sood shares.

Encompassing his vast experience of working across multiple sectors, Sood recognizes the inefficiencies of the system and understands the importance of harnessing the power of technology for the betterment of society. He is passionate about building the start-up ecosystem by helping and empowering young entrepreneurs with the right tools and platforms to scale and succeed. He realizes that the digital world presents abundant opportunities for young entrepreneurs through various skills such as social media marketing, e-commerce, etc, that will help them launch a business venture with minimal investment and experience. Such opportunities also encourage their entrepreneurial mindset, helping them transform into visionary leaders and changemakers who can drive economic growth.

Hemant Sood is also the President of Samvedna Trust, a registered charitable institution through which he is supporting 50 students with the required financial aid that will help them find a level playing field in society. Through his own company, Findoc, he has started a comprehensive program, "Leaders of Tomorrow" which is a blend of online and offline training that aims to upgrade mid and senior employees of the organization with skills to enrich their knowledge and learning base.

Sood shares, "Technology has the potential to bridge the digital gap and when used in the right way can act as a leveler to address multiple modern-day challenges and contribute towards promoting a circular economy. Additionally, digital tools also empower people to raise awareness about pressing challenges of society, mobilize communities, and create positive changes".

