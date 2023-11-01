Unlocking the Power of Education: Bridging the Employability Gap

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 1: In India, Approximately 40 million students enroll in graduate programs each year, yet only 15% successfully complete their degrees. What's even more alarming is that a staggering 85% of these enrollments are in non-tech courses such as arts, humanities, commerce, and business administration.

In a world where technology often takes center stage, it's easy to overlook the vast majority of Indian students pursuing non-tech degrees. This oversight comes at a cost: the risk of creating a generation of graduates who are unprepared for the job market.

According to a recent study by ASSOCHAM, over 60% of college students in India believe their institutions fall short in meeting employability and skill development expectations. Heartcounts is a pioneering startup that aims to address this critical challenge. It introduces an outcome-focused approach that empowers colleges to deliver tangible results, attracting top students and renowned faculty.

While academic and extracurricular offerings have long been the focus of educational institutions, employability often remains a secondary concern. Startups like Heartcounts are changing this narrative by supplementing traditional education with practical skills that enhance students' readiness for the workforce.

The impact of initiatives like Heartcounts extends beyond improving students' industry readiness. They play a crucial role in ensuring educational institutions stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Moreover, they reduce hiring costs and save time for corporations, benefiting both students and the job market.

India, with its youthful population, needs solutions that merge the human touch with technology to harness the demographic dividend for the nation's prosperity. This paradigm shift in education isn't just about preparing students for jobs; it's about unlocking their potential and creating a brighter future for the nation.

