Unni Mukundan's Next Titled Get-Set Baby! Is A Dramedy With An Emotional Twist

New Delhi [India], November 3: The much anticipated project starring prominent actor Unni Mukundan has been announced by the makers. This film titled 'Get-Set Baby!' follows the critical acclaim of the actor's last film, "Maalikapuram," which grossed over 100 crores worldwide. This upcoming venture is creating quite a buzz.

In Get-Set Baby! Written by Y.V. Rajesh, Unni Mukundan will be playing a doctor who is navigating intricate phases of life, making this a compelling story of resilience and passion.

The film, directed by Vinay Govind, is a comedy-drama, promising a unique narrative style that balances serious aspects of life with a touch of humour. Unni Mukundan's impeccable comic timing adds a layer of charm to the storyline, making it a must-watch.

Unni Mukundan's fans can also look forward to seeing him in a completely new avatar, a fresh and never-before-seen look that adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Talking about the film, Actor Unni Mukundan said, "I love doing films that are socially relevant yet entertaining. Get-Set Baby! Has that perfect balance of communicating an emotional story with commercial sense of cinema. I am sure that this film will bring me a lot of love and place me in the hearts of families."

Producer Suunil Jaiin, expressed the team's enthusiasm for showcasing this unique film to the audiences, "We are very excited to produce this film which is not only entertaining but also has an emotional message at its core. It's sure to resonate with our audiences all over. Having an actor like Unni Mukundan on board is an icing on the cake."

"Unni's journey in films has been really interesting and he has carved a niche for himself in a short span of time. Get-Set Baby! is a beautiful story with a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and a heart-warming narrative. We are extremely thrilled to collaborate with Suinil Jaiin on this." Added Producer Sajeev Soman.

Actor Unni Mukundan who is also a producer himself, is one of the most loved actors in Malayalam cinema. His film 'Meppadiyan' recently won the Best Debut Film Producer and Best Debut Film Director award at the prestigious National Awards.

Get-Set Baby! is produced by Kingsmen Productions, Skanda Cinemas, and Centurion Studios, with Suunil Jaiin and Sajeev Soman at the helm and is slated to release in early 2024.

