Unveiling Excellence: Leica Introduces the SL3, Redefining the Art of Photography

New Delhi [India], March 8: Leica, renowned for its commitment to excellence, unveils the latest marvel in the world of photography - the Leica SL3. This cutting-edge camera combines state-of-the-art technology, exquisite design, and masterful manufacturing quality, setting new standards in compactness, weight, and user-friendliness compared to its predecessors.

Built on a foundation of feedback from seasoned professionals, the Leica SL3 boasts a BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology. Capable of recording raw files in DNG or JPEG format at resolutions of 60, 36, or 18 MP, this sensor utilizes the full surface to deliver images of unparalleled detail and quality. With an expanded dynamic range of 15 f-stops and an ISO range from 50 to 100,000, the SL3 excels in capturing stunning images in all lighting conditions.

Innovative autofocus technology sets the SL3 apart, combining phase detection (PDAF), depth mapping (Object Detection AF), and contrast recognition (Contrast Detection AF) for sharp images, even in low light. Intelligent subject recognition further enhances the camera's ability to capture dynamic scenes effortlessly.

The lens bayonet, based on the L-Mount standard developed by Leica, ensures compatibility with a wide range of exceptional lenses from Leica camera systems. This includes ultra-wide to super-telephoto zoom lenses from L-Mount alliance partners, offering unparalleled versatility for photographers. Notably, the renowned Leica M-Lenses are fully leveraged thanks to the unique design of the image sensor and an external light sensor. Additionally, the integrated in-body image stabilization expands the potential applications of M-Lenses.

The Leica SL3's EyeRes® viewfinder features an intricately crafted optical system with glass lenses, providing a crystal-clear view of subjects at up to 120 frames per second and a resolution of 5.76 million pixels. The tiltable 3-inch high-res touchscreen offers additional creative possibilities with its various viewing angles.

For videographers, the SL3 supports recording up to 8K resolution with efficient codecs like H.265 and ProRes by Apple. A dedicated time code interface ensures professional image and sound synchronization on set. The new Maestro-IV processor with L2 technology effortlessly manages data, resulting in pictures with magnificent color rendering and excellent noise performance.

The SL3's user interface has undergone a significant upgrade, prioritizing user comfort with enhanced ergonomics, tactile feel, and menu navigation. The refined button layout and camera design promote intuitive handling, with a distinct color code (red for photo mode, yellow for video mode) for easy differentiation.

Customization is key with the SL3, offering freely assignable FN keys and optimized touch interaction in the menu for a personalized shooting experience. The camera intuitively adjusts its interface based on landscape or portrait orientation, ensuring seamless operation in any scenario. With a robust design, improved ergonomics, and IP54 certification, the SL3 is weather-sealed for reliability in any environment.

Continuing its commitment to user satisfaction, Leica ensures the SL3 remains current and future-proof through regular firmware updates seamlessly delivered via the Leica FOTOS app. Connectivity is comprehensive, with slots for CFexpress type B and UHS-II-SD memory cards, USB-C port for high-speed data transfer and power supply, full-size HDMI 2.1 output for external monitors or recording, and stable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with MIMO technology for connection to the Leica FOTOS app.

The new BP-SCL6 battery offers ample capacity, with a double charger available for simultaneous charging of two batteries. Complementing the SL3 are new accessories, including a handgrip, DC coupler for continuous power via USB-C, and specially designed carrying straps for professional use.

The Leica SL3 redefines excellence in photography with its unmatched blend of technology, design, and quality. It is not just a camera; it is a masterpiece crafted for professionals who demand the best.

For more information, please visit Leica SL3 page on Leica's website

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the official partner with Leica Camera for its operation in India, with a registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as exclusive Leica authorized distributors for India and the only Leica Store in India.

The Leica SL3 will be available for sale in India starting 15th March 2024 at Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is also available on Leica India online store for pre-booking at www.leica-store.in

The Leica SL3 body is priced at Rs 640,000/- including GST, in India.

