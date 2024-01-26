Unveiling India's Top Young Visionary Entrepreneurs to Reckon in 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 26: Discover the trailblazers reshaping India's entrepreneurial landscape in the upcoming issue of Hello Entrepreneurs e-magazine. Embarking on a journey of innovation and impact, we proudly present "India's Top Young Visionary Entrepreneurs to Reckon in 2024." This exclusive list showcases the dynamic spirit and forward-thinking initiatives of ten trailblazing individuals who are set to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape. From transforming industries to challenging norms, these young visionaries exemplify innovation, resilience, and the power to shape the future. Get ready to be inspired by the bold ventures and groundbreaking ideas propelling these entrepreneurs to the forefront of India's business landscape in the coming year.

* Abeer Abrol - Chairman & Aashna Abrol - Managing Director of Abrol Foundation

At Abrol Foundation, Aashna Vivek Abrol heads procurement, while Abeer Vivek Abrol manages sales and legal affairs. Their Mumbai construction enterprise mirrors their pursuits: an art collection and ethical saffron cultivation, spotlighting diverse, sustainable ventures with an artistic touch. Aashna's immersion extended beyond Rameshwar Broota and the late Akbar Padamsee, encompassing experiences with various Indian modern master artists. These encounters deepened her art understanding, complementing Abeer's Sotheby's Institute of Art expertise, and shaping their innovative approach within a dynamic spectrum of artistic influences.

* Nikhil Kamath - Founder of Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath, the innovative mind behind Zerodha, stands out as a trailblazing entrepreneur to watch in 2024. As co-founder and CEO, he has revolutionized India's investment landscape, democratizing access through Zerodha's user-friendly platform. Kamath's commitment to leveraging technology for accessible investing and promoting financial literacy has been a catalyst for efficiency and accessibility, particularly benefiting the youngest entrepreneurs in India. In 2024, his visionary leadership continues to make waves, marking him as a dynamic figure shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

* Hardik Soni - Co-founder & CTO of NavWireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hardik is an Electronics and Communication Engineer from Sardar Patel Institute with additional management expertise from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). Having worked with Intel in Tokyo and established an R&D center in UAE & UK, his global exposure led to the founding of Nav Wireless Technologies in India. Specializing in wireless electricity, renewable energy, and LiFi communication, the company is a pioneer in India's LiFi technology sector, driving impactful innovations for socio-economic development. With registered patents and award-winning contributions, Nav Wireless is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions globally.

* Yash Vardhan Swami - Founder of TrainedByYVS

Yash Vardhan Swami, founder of TrainedByYVS and a renowned celebrity fitness coach, is dedicated to breaking taboos around mental illness. With a proven approach, he guides individuals to transform their lives through understanding their psyche. Having mentored over 200 health and fitness mentors, Mr. Yash focuses on the vital role of these sessions in overcoming mental health challenges, especially prevalent among youth and adults. His philosophy emphasizes the transformative power of physical health on mental well-being. TrainedByYVS, under his leadership, has positively impacted 5,000 lives, aspiring to transform 1.5 million by 2025, contributing to a global health mission.

* Mehul Purohit - Founder of Multiphase Digital

Mehul Purohit, the Dynamic Entrepreneur behind Multiphase Digital, has transformed the digital branding landscape, offering premium services at accessible rates. Born in Bikaner, Mehul's journey from Digital Marketing to founding his company in 2018 has been inspiring. Mehul Purohit's inspiring journey has reached millions through platforms like Josh Talks and Tedx. Despite initial challenges in a saturated industry, he invested in his team, ensuring Multiphase Digital stood out for quality. Named Asia's youngest entrepreneur in 2022, Mehul is driven by a passion for helping others. Actively involved in initiatives supporting budding entrepreneurs, His vision for Multiphase Digital is to be a Top Brand Building company, providing affordable branding solutions for Big Brands and Individuals.

* Richa Kar - Co-founder of Zivame

Richa Kar, the dynamic co-founder of Zivame, emerges as a standout young entrepreneur to watch in 2024. A visionary in her field, Kar identified an untapped market for an e-commerce lingerie brand, catalyzing her entrepreneurial journey. Zivame, under her leadership, has revolutionized lingerie shopping for Indian women, breaking societal taboos and championing comfort and inclusivity. In 2023, Kar's impactful venture marks her as a trendsetter, and her innovative spirit positions her among the young entrepreneurs poised to make waves in the entrepreneurial landscape in 2024.

* Harman Baweja - CEO of Baweja Studios

Harman Baweja, the versatile Indian actor and producer, marked his Bollywood debut with "Love Story 2050" in 2008. Overcoming setbacks, he showcased his talent in films like "Victory," "What's Your Raashee?" "Dishkiyaoon," and "It's My Life." Recently, he impressed audiences as JCP Harshavardhan Shroff in Netflix's "Scoop" (2023). Now, at the helm of Baweja Studios, his family's production house, they're making waves by announcing a public offering. Baweja Studios underscores their diversified impact on the entertainment industry.

* Taral Shah - Managing Director of Shivalik Group

Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, a leading real estate developer, has emerged as a key thought leader in the industry. With 25 years of excellence, the group has consistently delivered projects that have redefined Ahmedabad's real estate landscape while harmonising innovation, quality and environmental consciousness.

Under Taral Shah's leadership, the group has strengthened its commitment to sustainability with a focus on green projects. Driven by a keen awareness of their environmental impact, Taral Shah champions initiatives for creating homes that contribute positively to the surrounding ecosystem.

Taral Shah envisions a continued legacy of excellence and a more profound commitment to sustainability. In the spirit of Republic Day, Taral Shah extends a message of pride and commitment, stating, "This Republic Day, we celebrate not just our journey but also our responsibility towards creating a sustainable and vibrant future. With gratitude for the past and enthusiasm for the future, we pledge to continue our legacy of excellence and contribute to the development of communities and the environment."

* Dr. Sahil Lal - Director of Metro Hospitals

Dr. Sahil Lal is a visionary leader in healthcare, serving as the Director of Metro Hospitals. With a background rooted in a family legacy of medical excellence, he brings strategic acumen and compassion to his role. Under his leadership, Metro Hospitals has expanded globally and is committed to providing top-quality patient care while driving innovation in the industry. Dr. Lal's dedication to upholding his family's legacy and improving healthcare access makes him a respected figure in the field.

* Kartik Soni - Founder & Chairman of Swara Group

Kartik Soni, Founder & Chairman of Swara Group, reflects on the real estate journey since 2018. Dedicated to excellence, the group is a prominent player in residential construction, focusing on redevelopment in Ahmedabad's western zone. With six projects completed, seven underway, and seven to eight more in the pipeline, the group continues to make its mark.

Kartik Soni's spirited Republic Day message underscores, "Swara Group's commitment to excellence turns dreams into masterpieces. Having swiftly built 15 splendid homes, we have brought joy to over 100 families. Beyond construction, my passion extends to revitalizing communities. In 2024, we aim to redefine urban living, providing opulent experiences in meticulously redeveloped spaces symbolizing elegance and innovation. Our objective is to revamp old housing societies, crafting vibrant, contemporary homes featuring ample parking spaces and luxurious amenities. Soon, residents won't struggle to find luxurious homes as redeveloped constructions will cater to their needs, including the privilege of enjoying skyline projects in the city's heart."

