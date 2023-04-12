UP govt plans to build EV charging stations on a large scale in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 : The Uttar Pradesh government has set out to make the state a leader in the field of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Under the EV policy, the Yogi Adityanath government is not just focusing on encouraging the manufacturing of EVs, but also making serious efforts to provide proper charging facilities to the citizens, a statement said.

The Yogi government has entrusted the urban development department with the responsibility of setting up EV charging stations as per the provisions of the policy while the department has started the process of extending the Comprehensive Electric Mobility Plan (CEMP) to 17 cities with municipal corporations as soon as possible under the Smart City Mission, along with meeting the land requirements of service providers for charging facilities in the state, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

A working group has also been formed under the leadership of the Urban Development Department to fast-track the development of charging infrastructure, it added.

According to the instructions issued by Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, action will be taken as per the rules for the charging stations approved by the nodal institution Invest UP under the EV policy. As per the EV policy, land will be made available on lease for a period of 10 years to government entities for setting up charging stations.

"The revenue sharing model prescribed as per the norms of the ministry of power will be the basis for the creation of charging infrastructure. The lease period, revenue sharing rate and other prescribed parameters will be updated from time to time," the statement said.

Similarly, the land will be provided on lease for a period of 10 years to private entities as well for setting up charging stations through an equitable revenue-sharing model. The selection of institutions will be made on the basis of the minimum service fee quoted by a firm in tender application forms, which will serve as the bidding parameter so that consumers have to pay the minimum charging fee. The private entities will be required to follow other guidelines notified by the ministry of power and the ministry of housing and urban affairs from time to time, it said.

The state government is coordinating with NITI Aayog and Asian Development Bank in preparing the Comprehensive Electric Mobility Plan (CEMP) for Lucknow. This scheme will be launched in all the 17 municipal corporation cities selected under the Smart City Mission as soon as possible, and extended to other cities in future. Strategic routes will be identified for the development of charging facilities while changing the transport system.

At the same time, through this plan, local urban bodies and other government orgsations will be able to identify places and land parcels for the construction of charging infrastructure easily, in a planned manner. A portal will also be developed under CEMP, providing all necessary information regarding aspects of EV adoption such as location of charging stations, green routes, etc. in all cities. In future, it can also be integrated with PM Gati Shakti Yojana, the statement further said.

As per the norms of UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, the urban development department has formed a working group to fast-track the development of charging infrastructure. This working group will ensure the smooth implementation of model bye-laws and regulate strategy as well as the development of charging/swapping facilities in the state.

The additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the Urban Development Department will be the chairman of the board, it said.

According to the official statement, principal secretary/secretary of the housing and urban planning department; principal secretary /secretary of the energy department; principal secretary/secretary of transport department; principal secretary/secretary of the Industrial Development Department; director of the directorate of local bodies; chief town and country planner, chief executive officer of Invest UP and Municipal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Lucknow will serve as its members. The director of the Urban Transport Directorate will be its member secretary.

