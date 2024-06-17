Upcoming Residential Project “ARIA” BY NAMISHREE, Hyderabad
By PNN | Published: June 17, 2024 04:46 PM2024-06-17T16:46:55+5:302024-06-17T16:50:03+5:30
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Namishree Group, a real estate developer based in Hyderabad, is developing a residential project named “ARIA” in Nagole, Hyderabad, Telangana. “ARIA” spans an anticipated 6.2 acres of land and is surrounded by Mahavir Harina Vanasthalli National Park greenery. It stands tall with five towers, comprising G+25 upper floors and 625 opulent residences. The project offers meticulously crafted 3 bhk Premium apartments. With over 50,000 Sqft of indulgences, “ARIA” additionally offers an array of amenities.
Project details:
- Name of the Project: “ARIA”
- Latitude, Longitude: 17.36718, 78.58346
- Latest Status: Under construction, As of June 2024, Civil work is in progress.
- Location: Nagole, Hyderabad, Telangana
- Land Area (Acres): 6.2 Acres
- Construction Area (in SqFt): 12,56,250 SqFt
Description: The Project involves the construction of a total of 5 Towers that include:
Tower A: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.
- Tower B: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.
- Tower C: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.
- Tower D: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.
- Tower E: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.
CLUB HOUSE: GF + 5 Floors.
Building use: Residential
Sector: Private
Construction started: 2024
Project completion (Estimated timeline): 2028
ABOUT US
Namishree Group
Namishree Group is one of the leading residential property developers headquartered in Hyderabad. With an exceptional real estate record, the company was founded in 2004 and is known for its customer-centric approach, high-quality standards, on-time delivery, and transparency. It specialises in developing gated community apartments, villas, and commercial IT spaces.
Consultants: Shilpa Architects Planners Designers
Shilpa Architects Planners Designers is an international, award-winning Architectural Design firm headquartered in India. The firm was founded in 1979 and is acclaimed for pioneering work in Environmentally and Socioeconomically sustainable design. Designers from Shilpa have represented India at several International forums as speakers and have been invited participants/members of the World Economic Forum, US Green Building Council (USGBC), The World Bank and The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
For more information, please visit: https://namishree-aria-showcase-lite.azurewebsites.net
