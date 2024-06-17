Upcoming Residential Project “ARIA” BY NAMISHREE, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Namishree Group, a real estate developer based in Hyderabad, is developing a residential project named “ARIA” in Nagole, Hyderabad, Telangana. “ARIA” spans an anticipated 6.2 acres of land and is surrounded by Mahavir Harina Vanasthalli National Park greenery. It stands tall with five towers, comprising G+25 upper floors and 625 opulent residences. The project offers meticulously crafted 3 bhk Premium apartments. With over 50,000 Sqft of indulgences, “ARIA” additionally offers an array of amenities.

Project details:

Name of the Project: “ARIA”

Latitude, Longitude: 17.36718, 78.58346

Latest Status: Under construction, As of June 2024, Civil work is in progress.

Location: Nagole, Hyderabad, Telangana

Land Area (Acres): 6.2 Acres

Construction Area (in SqFt): 12,56,250 SqFt

Description: The Project involves the construction of a total of 5 Towers that include:



Tower A: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.

Tower A: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors. Tower B: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.

Tower C: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.

Tower D: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.

Tower E: 2 Basement + stilt (6 Meter Height) + 25 Upper Floors.

CLUB HOUSE: GF + 5 Floors.

Building use: Residential

Sector: Private

Construction started: 2024

Project completion (Estimated timeline): 2028

ABOUT US

Namishree Group

Namishree Group is one of the leading residential property developers headquartered in Hyderabad. With an exceptional real estate record, the company was founded in 2004 and is known for its customer-centric approach, high-quality standards, on-time delivery, and transparency. It specialises in developing gated community apartments, villas, and commercial IT spaces.

Consultants: Shilpa Architects Planners Designers

Shilpa Architects Planners Designers is an international, award-winning Architectural Design firm headquartered in India. The firm was founded in 1979 and is acclaimed for pioneering work in Environmentally and Socioeconomically sustainable design. Designers from Shilpa have represented India at several International forums as speakers and have been invited participants/members of the World Economic Forum, US Green Building Council (USGBC), The World Bank and The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

For more information, please visit: https://namishree-aria-showcase-lite.azurewebsites.net

