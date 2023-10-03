Upskilling Made Simple, Evaluate, Buy and Learn on Careervira - India’s Largest EdTech Marketplace, Upskill with Lowest Price Guarantee on Courses

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 3: Careervira - India’s largest EdTech marketplace launches seamless upskilling for select EdTech partners. Now one can buy a course and continue to learn seamlessly on Careervira EdTech marketplace backed by diverse course choices from 50+ top global EdTech partners.

Careervira has launched full commerce - course buying with esteemed partners like Whizlabs, SOAL, DataTrained, Simpliv, GreytHR, Digital Vidya and Guvi. Now one can evaluate, buy and learn seamlessly via Careervira EdTech marketplace. These partners are offering discounts ranging from 15% to 30% on their top Data Science, Software and IT and Digital Marketing courses.

Careervira, founded by a team of ex-Googler, Vijay Singh, Head of Product Sales at YouTube, Singapore and bay-area engineers, is helping professionals upskill with the best learning choices. Now, one can make learning decisions from over 40K+ courses across tech, finance, and management categories. Careervira has aggregated over 3,800+ courses for AI & Data Science, 18,500+ courses for IT & Software, 1000+ courses for Accounts & Finance and over 6,000 Management courses.

Careervira.com provides 70+ key decision-making inputs to search and compare from amongst top global courses. One can make their course decision based on EdTech partners, skills, course, price, and learn-type. Moreover, this marketplace offers the lowest price guarantee on 40% of all courses and provides a 1-week free trial/look-in option for more than 50% of the courses.

Simply explore Careervira marketplace platform today and make faster & better learning decisions. Careervira provides quality upskilling & professional education choices from Indian and international partners, including certifications, bootcamps, executive education, and online degrees. From esteemed institutes like MIT, Harvard, IITs, IIMs or top partners like Coursera, Udacity, EdX, Pluralsight, Emeritus, Whizlabs, Skillshare, CFI, Future Learn, Eduonix, Google and many more at the fingertips.

