Upwards personal loans now available on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets has partnered with Upwards, an RBI-registered NBFC, to provide personal loans of up to Rs 5 Lakhs. These personal loans come with interest rates ranging between 1.50 per cent and 2.50 per cent per month on Bajaj Markets.

Customers can also enjoy minimal documentation, flexible repayment tenures, end-to-end online application processes, same-day disbursals, and much more.

Here are some of the key highlights of Upwards Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets, starting March 23, 2023:

Customers can get started on their Upwards Personal Loan online application right away through the Bajaj Markets' app or website. An Upwards personal loan can be used to meet a number of planned or unplanned financial obligations such as weddings, travel, debt consolidation, education, and medical emergencies.

Alternatively, customers can choose from 10+ leading lending partners on Bajaj Markets. These partners offer instant personal loans of up to Rs 50 Lakhs, with interest rates starting as low as 10.49 per cent per annum.

