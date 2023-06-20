US-based Entrepreneur Sabeer Nelli Proposes a 100-Acre IT Park in Malappuram District

Nelli’s proposal to establish a 100-acre IT Park in the Malappuram District is an exciting development that promises significant socio-economic growth for the region. This ambitious project could stimulate local economic activity and place Malappuram on the global IT map, fostering an innovative technology ecosystem in the district. It holds the potential to create numerous job opportunities, drive technological progress, and catalyze the area’s overall development. The project is a testament to Nelli’s commitment to giving back to his roots and setting a precedent for future tech entrepreneurs.

ZilMoney.com , OnlineCheckWriter.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.