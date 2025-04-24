US-Based Fine Jewellery Leader Angara Enters India, Set to Disrupt the D2C Fine Jewellery Model

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Angara, the globally renowned fine jewellery brand with an unmatched legacy in coloured gemstones, diamonds, and pearls, is set to redefine the Indian market with its official entry. With a formidable international presence across the US, UK, and Australia, Angara now brings its legacy of craftsmanship, innovation, and direct-to-consumer expertise to Indian consumers who are increasingly seeking jewellery that is both personal and meaningful. In addition to its U.S headquarters, Angara also has offices and facilities in Ireland, Canada, and Thailand, and caters to over 1 million customers worldwide.

* With 300+ years of gemstone expertise, the $100M+ fine jewellery leader goes digital-first in India, offering bespoke designs for personalisation and everyday elegance

Founded in 2005 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara carries forward their family's 300-year legacy of gemstone expertise, redefining fine jewellery through deep-rooted craftsmanship and modern innovation. What began as a vision to make high-quality gemstone jewellery available to a wider audience has grown into a $100 M+ powerhouse without external funding, proving the brand's ability to scale and lead in an intensely competitive market. Now, with an ambition to become a $1 billion brand in the next five years, Angara arrives at a time when consumers are shifting away from conventional, mass-produced designs and embracing personalised, investment-worthy pieces that reflect their unique stories.

At the core of Angara's India launch is its highly successful, vertically integrated online model, delivering an unparalleled level of customisation and efficiency never before seen in the Indian jewellery market. The brand's digital-first approach is set to redefine jewellery shopping, seamlessly blending cutting-edge AI-driven recommendations with bespoke personalisation, allowing customers to craft jewellery that truly reflects their individuality. By streamlining the buying process with clarity and convenience, Angara aims to reshape how fine jewellery is purchased in India. In the coming months, Angara plans to expand into physical retail, providing experiential spaces where customers can interact with its exquisite collections firsthand. This omnichannel approach ensures accessibility for both digital-native shoppers and those who prefer the in-person experience before making high-value purchases.

Sharing his excitement about the brand's entry into India, Ankur Daga, Co-founder & CEO of Angara said, "India's jewellery market is at a fascinating inflection point. Consumers today are more discerning, more informed, and are looking for jewellery that goes beyond convention. We have spent nearly two decades perfecting the online jewellery shopping experience for customers across the world, combining centuries of expertise with state-of-the-art technology. Now, we bring that experience to India, offering exceptional quality, unmatched customisation, and designs that celebrate individuality."

Aditi Daga, Co-founder of Angara, further highlights, "For too long, the Indian market has had to choose between traditional gold jewellery and premium luxury brands that come with exorbitant markups. Angara fills this gap by offering high-quality, customizable jewellery that is elegant, personal, and attainable. Fine jewellery should be as unique as the person wearing it, and our made-to-order approach ensures that every piece tells its own story."

India has long been a global epicentre of jewellery craftsmanship, with a market valued at over $100 billion. However, evolving consumer preferences are reshaping the industryjewellery is no longer just an heirloom but an extension of one's personality, an emotional investment that reflects individuality. Amidst the natural versus lab-grown diamond market oscillating over the past months, coloured gemstones have emerged as the next big investment frontier. As Newsweek's 5-Year Champion and one of the world's foremost authorities on rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and other precious stones, Angara is uniquely positioned to cater to this growing demand.

At the heart of Angara's approach is an unwavering commitment to customisation. The brand empowers consumers to personalise every detail of their jewelleryfrom gemstone selection and carat weight to metal type and settingensuring each piece is uniquely theirs. This made-to-order model not only delivers a deeply personal experience but also eliminates unnecessary markups, offering exceptional value without compromising on quality. With Indian consumers increasingly seeking bespoke, ethically sourced jewellery, Angara stands out by delivering handcrafted, highly customizable pieces at competitive prices. The brand's direct-to-consumer approach ensures pricing transparency, making fine jewellery more accessible and attainable than ever before.

Rooted in a 300-year+ legacy of gemstone expertise, Angara maintains full control over its supply chainfrom sourcing and designing to manufacturing and quality assurance. This end-to-end oversight guarantees the highest standards of craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and pricing transparency, catering to the priorities of today's conscious luxury buyers.

As Angara embarks on its journey in India, it is not just introducing a brandit is bringing a revolution. With a heritage rooted in expertise and a future built on innovation, Angara is set to transform how India experiences fine jewelleryone exquisite, personalised piece at a time.

Angara is an online fine jewellery retail brand, offering handcrafted jewellery dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewellery. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house, including stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfilment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

