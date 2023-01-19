US Fed chief Jerome Powell tests positive for Covid

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement from the US central bank, he is experiencing "mild symptoms".

"Chair Powell is up to date with Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home," the US central bank's statement said Wednesday (local time).

Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022.

Prior to his appointment to the Board, Powell was a visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington DC, where he focused on federal and state fiscal issues.

For the record, the next US monetary policy meeting is scheduled for January 31 and February 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor