U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) Hosts Exclusive EB-5 Visa Consultation Roadshows Across 6 Major Cities in India in February/March 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 16: In anticipation of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) impending 204% hike in EB-5 Visa filing fees set for April 1st, 2024, U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) urgently calls upon Indian investors to seize a unique opportunity in the form of their upcoming roadshows across 6 major cities in India this month. The roadshows are centered around the EB-5 Visa Program, offering an expedited route to U.S. permanent residency. Starting February 16th, the roadshows will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Surat. These meetings are tailor-made to educate investors on leveraging the EB-5 Visa Program effectively, a pathway that has been streamlined under recent legislative changes.

During the roadshows, U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) will be launching a pioneering staggered investment strategy aimed at enabling USIF investors to pay the total capital investment of $800,000 in staggered payments. This initiative presents a unique opportunity for investors to begin their EB-5 Visa application with a preliminary $200K investment - significantly less than the customary $800K-thereby safeguarding their application prior to the fee increase and saving an impressive $13,260 in filing fees.

Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, USIF President, stresses the significance of this initiative, "Facing the looming USCIS fee increase, we felt compelled to devise a strategy that not only assists our investors financially but also keeps their American dream alive. Our partial investment plan reflects USIF's ongoing dedication to offering adaptable, investor-focused solutions amidst evolving challenges."

Don't miss this chance to begin your EB-5 journey with USIF's innovative staggered investment strategy. Space for our partial funding option is limited, underscoring the need for prompt action. The roadshow offers a unique chance for personal consultations with the USIF Team and an experienced EB-5 immigration attorney, ensuring investors receive expert guidance tailored to their needs.

Event Schedule:

Mumbai: February 16th -18th, 2024

Surat: February 20th - 22nd, 2024

Bengaluru: February 23rd - 24th, 2024

Hyderabad: February 25th - 27th, 2024

Chennai: February 28th - 29th, 2024

Delhi: March 4th - 5th, 2024

To request a meeting with the U.S. Immigration Fund team, please visit: www.visaeb-5.com/indiaroadshow.

Scheme Highlights:

* Immediate Cost Savings: Investors stand to bypass the imminent fee surge, pocketing $13,260 by initiating their EB-5 visa process before the April 1st deadline.

* Adaptable Investment Strategy: The $200K entry point allows investors to secure their visa application early, with the latitude to arrange the balance $600K as per their fiscal plans.

* Exclusivity: To ensure dedicated support and successful outcomes for participants, USIF caps the availability of this exclusive scheme.

Since 2010, USIF has been at the forefront of investment-driven immigration, channeling capital into qualified real estate ventures. As a distinguished USCIS-approved EB-5 regional center, USIF has directed over $2.9 billion into key real estate projects, catalyzing economic growth and job creation.

Supporting over 5,000 EB-5 investors and their families in achieving their U.S. dreams, USIF recently passed the milestone of over 4,600 I-526 approvals and over 1,000 I-829 approvals. USIF stands as an example of leadership in the U.S. investment immigration sector. Trusted by leading financial entities like J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Blackrock, USIF is renowned for its vision in capital mobilization and effectiveness in investment management.

Learn more about USIF's impactful investment solutions and community development initiatives at visaeb-5.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor