U.S. Polo Assn. Kids hosts the first ever Junior Champs League in Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: U.S. Polo Assn. Kids marked a significant milestone with the launch of its newest kid-centered property, Junior Champs League, an energetic on-campus sporting format designed for students aged 8 to 16 years. The inaugural 2025 edition was held on 9th December at Ryan International and Ryan Global School, Kundalahalli - two leading educational institutions in Bengaluru known for their strong academic and co-curricular culture.

* High-energy school league kicks off at Ryan International and Ryan Global School (Kundalahalli), Bengaluru

Bringing together sport, team spirit, leadership, and self-expression, the Junior Champs League features three engaging activities Scavenger Hunt, Trivia Round, and Maze Relay crafted to resonate with young audiences while subtly weaving in the brand's values of resilience, teamwork, and excellence, with sport at its core. This initiative aims to create meaningful, memorable touchpoints for students, allowing them to explore skills beyond the classroom while celebrating their #BornToPlay spirit.

Speaking about this initiative, Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India, said, "The Junior Champs League is a fresh step in our journey of inspiring young audiences through active, on-ground experiences. We're thrilled to introduce this property, beginning with Ryan International and Ryan Global School in Bengaluru, where the energy and enthusiasm of students truly brought the format to life. The League reflects our belief that children thrive when they lead, collaborate, and challenge themselves values deeply rooted in the U.S. Polo Assn. spirit."

Echoing the sentiment, Ms. Vidya Guruprasad, Principal of Ryan International School, Kundalahalli, added, "Our students embraced the Junior Champs League with great excitement. The activities encouraged teamwork, problem-solving, confidence, and sportsmanship qualities we nurture every day at Ryan. We are delighted to partner with U.S. Polo Assn. Kids for such a vibrant and meaningful engagement."

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Ms. Sweta Chakrabarty, Principal of Ryan Global School, Kundalahalli, said, "We sincerely appreciate U.S. Polo Assn. Kids for their wonderful initiative that engaged our students through such a dynamic event. This collaboration sparked genuine excitement among the students and offered them a unique experience beyond the classroom. Initiatives like these enrich their educational journey and contribute meaningfully to holistic development."

The inaugural edition concluded with team recognitions, certificates, and brand-led gratifications, reinforcing the program's core objective to create future-forward, experience-led interactions that connect authentically with today's learners while championing confidence, camaraderie, and the joy of participation.

U.S. Polo Assn. Kids will continue to expand the Junior Champs League to more schools in the coming months, building a pan-India footprint for this dynamic, student-first initiative.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassn.in & follow @uspoloassnindia

About Arvind Fashions Limited

Arvind Fashions Ltd is India's no. 1 casual and denim player, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across sub-categories and price points. Arvind fashions houses a number of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841605/Junior_Champs_League_US_Polo_Assn_Kids.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor