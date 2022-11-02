UST launches the second edition of 'd3code'- India's largest hackathon for College and University Students

a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced the launch of the 2nd edition of 'd3code', a hackathon for college and university students to come together to develop and showcase their talent.

This hackathon will be hosted for students pursuing bachelor's or master's degree courses, ahead of UST's annual technology conference D3. Located at UST's state-of-the-art technology campus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, D3 (Dream, Develop and Disrupt) brings UST's brightest minds to learn, compete, collaborate and develop using the latest in emerging digital technology.

, d3code (pronounced as decode) is a UST initiative to provide students a platform to solve some of the real-world problems and test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills. Participants can register for the Hackathon on the between November 4-10, 2022.

Speaking about this event, Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, "D3code is an opportunity for budding technology experts and innovative thinkers to demonstrate how technology can help solve challenging problems. We are excited to bring back D3code 2022 this year post-pandemic, and we are pleased to welcome the brightest students from colleges and universities across India to our beautiful technology campus to solve real-world challenges with innovation and technology."

Hackathon rounds and dates:

Each team would comprise of 2-4 members including the team leader. The event will comprise of three rounds. The first two rounds will be online rounds with shortlisted teams from each round progressing to the next round.

Registration and Idea submission - Nov 4 - Nov 10, 2022

Round 1 - Programming challenge - Nov 11 - Nov 13, 2022

Round 2 - Video Interview for top 10 teams - Nov 18 - Dec 2, 2022

Round 3 - 24-hour Hackathon for top 5 teams - Dec 11 - Dec 12, 2022

Top 5 teams awarded - Dec 15, 2022

The final in-person Hackathon, at the , will be a 24-hour contest where qualifying teams will build and present prototypes of their ideas to a panel of judges. The winners will be selected based on the judges' vote.

The top 5 teams chosen to attend the final in-person Hackathon will have the opportunity to participate in the D3 conference to be held on December 15, 2022, at O by Tamara in Kerala, India.

D3code 2022 is an exciting opportunity to win great prizes for the participants. The first prize winning team will be rewarded with seven lakhs Indian Rupees (Rs), the second prize team will receive five lakhs Rs, and the third prize team will receive three lakhs Rs, while the other two teams will receive honorary mentions and two lakhs Rs each. Additionally, each member of the top 5 finalist teams will receive a job offer (subject to terms and conditions) to join India.

