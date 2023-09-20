Utkarsh Classes Enhances Leadership Capabilities to Drive Company Growth and Market Penetration

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20: Utkarsh Classes, India's leading edtech company, is on a transformative journey to fortify its leadership capacities, positioning itself for exponential growth and enhanced academic excellence. With over two decades of experience in delivering top-quality and affordable education across a spectrum of competitive and Test-Prep exams, Utkarsh Classes has emerged as an industry trailblazer. Its innovative hybrid learning model, combining online, offline, and live classroom sessions, has solidified its position as a frontrunner. These strategic initiatives are poised to propel the organization to unprecedented heights.

Dr Nirmal Gehlot, Founder & CEO of Utkarsh Classes, has declared 2023-24 as the "Year of Academic Excellence," aligning with the company's core mission of providing accessible, high-quality education. In this quest for excellence, Utkarsh Classes has embarked on a transformative journey, enhancing its leadership capacities. The organization boasts an impressive 25 million active users and a robust YouTube community with 19 million subscribers, underscoring its strong brand presence among students.

Under Dr Gehlot's visionary leadership, Utkarsh Classes has appointed individuals with proven expertise and credentials to key leadership roles: Subash Bhowmick, previously associated with renowned brands like OYO, Reebok, and Asian Paints, now serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Arpit Pareek, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Kozhikode and previously co-founder of Eduncle, is responsible for Sales and Operations. Abhishek Sharma, an MBA graduate from Manipal Institute of Management with experience at Physics Wallah and Ed-Tech/Oyo, leads as Category Head for Civil Services Exams. Veer Bahadur Singh, a B.Tech graduate from Mathura with experience from Pariksha, heads Various Central Competitive Exams. Akshay Gaur, previously in charge of academics, has been elevated to Category Head for one day competitive exams. Sandeep Sankhla, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and IIM-R with ed-tech experience, is the Category Head for School Tuitions, NEET, JEE & CLAT.

Utkarsh Classes is committed to student welfare and is rolling out groundbreaking programs including Hybrid Model Test Guruji which offers digital OMR sheets for just 2 rupees, Computer-Based Test Labs that create a simulated exam environment, Library (Bookshala) that enable students to order study materials conveniently, Hybrid Learning Center which is a state-of-the-art facility for comprehensive test preparation, Utkarsh Saarthi which is an inspirational initiative for existing students, Choupal which fosters group discussions to enhance learning and Utkarsh Ambassadors which is a group of dedicated individuals promoting the institution's values.

These initiatives, designed with students in mind, have been introduced across various states and cities, reaffirming Utkarsh Classes' unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Utkarsh Classes Edutech Pvt Ltd, India's leading edtech company since 2002, founded by Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, is reshaping education with innovative learning models in both Online and Offline coaching. Offering coaching for Central & State government exams, all-India Competitive Exams (IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT), and school education across multiple boards, UTKARSH Classes extends its expertise to competitive exams like IAS, Banking, SSC, Defence Services, and State PSCs. With 25 YouTube channels boasting 19 million subscribers, Utkarsh Smart Learning App with 14 million downloads, 3 lakh offline students across 35 centers, and a digital reach nationwide, UTKARSH Classes has impacted 30 million students, offering over 650 courses in 14 categories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor