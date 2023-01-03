Uttarakhand's Paatlidun Safari Lodge Emerges as a Top Choice for Celebrity Vacations
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2023 02:39 PM 2023-01-03T14:39:35+5:30 2023-01-03T20:10:13+5:30
Paatlidun Safari Lodge, located in the lush green flora and fauna of Uttarakhand, has recently become a popular destination for celebrities seeking a luxurious and peaceful retreat away from the paparazzi. Located close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the lodge offers a chance for guests to witness tuskers at night and wild boars digging up the grounds.
Paatlidun Safari Lodge, located in the lush green flora and fauna of Uttarakhand, has recently become a popular destination for celebrities seeking a luxurious and peaceful retreat away from the paparazzi. Located close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the lodge offers a chance for guests to witness tuskers at night and wild boars digging up the grounds.
Celebrities who have visited the lodge include Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Milind Soman, Eijaz Khan & Pavitra, Ritu Shivpuri, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Raina, Kumar Vishwas, and many more. They have all praised the lodge's luxurious rooms, including custom-designed cottage suites with private pools, cozy sit-outs, open-air showers, and vintage furniture. The lodge also offers a roof-top sky bed, allowing guests to sleep under a star-studded night sky and wake up to the sounds of the forest coming to life.
The trust that celebrities have placed in Paatlidun Safari Lodge is a testament to the property's commitment to providing top-quality hospitality and immersive nature experiences. From the comfort of their cottage suites to the beauty of the surrounding jungle, Paatlidun Safari Lodge offers a truly unforgettable staycation experience.
Overall, Paatlidun Safari Lodge provides a unique blend of luxury and immersion in nature for its celebrity guests, making it a perfect staycation destination.
This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app