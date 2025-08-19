Uzbekistan MBBS Admissions 2025 - Government Medical Universities Face Seat Crisis, Delays in Tashkent Raise Concerns

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 19: Uzbekistan remains a leading choice for Indian students pursuing MBBS abroad. Affordable tuition, quality teaching, and clinical exposure have drawn many to government medical institutions, including:

- Tashkent Medical Academy (Main Campus)

- Tashkent Medical Academy - Urgench Branch

- Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute

- Tashkent State Dental Institute

- Samarkand State Medical University

- Bukhara State Medical Institute

- Andijan State Medical Institute

- Fergana State Medical Institute (Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health)

- Namangan State Medical Institute

- Karakalpak State Medical Institute

- Urgench State Medical Institute

The Current Crisis

In recent years, student intake in government medical universities has far exceeded the official seat allocation by the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Uzbekistan. To fix this, the MOH is merging multiple institutions into Tashkent State Medical University, including the Tashkent Pediatric and Dental Institutes.

This restructuring caused delays in the September 2025 intake due to:

- Record consolidation and student transfers.

- Fee settlements between institutions.

- Aligning academic calendars and hospital affiliations.

New Update - Admissions Begin August 25th

After months of uncertainty, Tashkent State Medical University has announced that admissions will start from August 25, 2025.

- Selection will be based on interviews conducted by the university.

- Students who do not qualify in the interview process will need to explore other options quickly to avoid losing the academic year.

Students have very Limited Options except TSMU in the capital city (Tashkent), Uzbekistan. The centralized distribution of government universities in Uzbekistan necessitates that many students travel extensive distancesoften spanning thousands of kilometresto pursue MBBS, highlighting a significant disparity in regional educational infrastructure."

Private Universities - An Immediate Alternative

For those who are not selected, top private medical universities in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, remain a strong choice. These offer:

- Lower tuition fees compared to many countries.

- High academic standards with modern infrastructure.

- The ability to start classes without delay.

If You Doubt Private Universities Are Safe

Government universities are not without risk. Recently, due to lack of infrastructure, the Tashkent Medical Academy - Chirchiq Branch was detained (closed), and the Indian Embassy issued a warning on July 22, 2025 advising Indian students not to take admission there.

This shows that a well-recognised private university with its own teaching hospital, world-class infrastructure, Hostel with Modern Facilities, and following all the guidelines approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) & WHO, can be a smart and safe choiceespecially when time is critical.

Key Advice for Students & Parents

1. If aiming for Tashkent Medical University, prepare for the August 25th interview and have a backup plan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2. If not selected, immediately choose an NMC/WHO-approved private university with its own hospital on the university campus.

3. Apply only through authorised agencies and verify their credentials on the university's website before payment.

4. Do not wait too longdelays can cost an entire academic year.

Your decision today will determine your medical career tomorrow.

