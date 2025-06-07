Vaanam Space-tech Accelerator Hosts French Space Delegation to Catalyze Indo-French Collaboration in Space Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 7: In a significant step toward strengthening international space-tech partnerships, Vaanam Space-Tech Accelerator, in collaboration with the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai, recently hosted a dynamic Indo-French space-tech networking evening in Chennai. The event united a visiting delegation of top French space companies with several emerging space startups from Tamil Nadu, all actively driving innovation in the space sector.

The session commenced with an introduction to Vaanam's work, highlighting its efforts in identifying, nurturing, and scaling deep-tech startups within the space ecosystem. Vaanam's efforts were recognized as a crucial link in connecting startups with mentors, operational support, and global stakeholders.

Scientific & Academic Attache (Chennai), Consulat general de France a Pondichery Mr. L. Hugues Asso, in his opening remarks, emphasized the strong and evolving relationship between India and France in space cooperation:

"The space sector has been a key pillar of long-standing Franco-Indian cooperation. Today, we are working to build on this legacy in the context of the emerging 'New Space' movement. To this end, we are facilitating connections between companies at the forefront of innovation in our two countries, as well as 'Academy-Industry' synergies through student mobility and training, and scientific and academic cooperation in the aerospace field. The creation of the new position of Scientific and Academic Attache in Chennai is a testament to this commitment. I was therefore very pleased to participate for the first time in the stimulating discussions and meetings with key French and Indian stakeholders during the second edition of French Space Days in Chennai."

The event featured a powerful panel conversation between Dr. Nambi Narayanan, Padma Bhushan awardee and former ISRO scientist; Mr. Sameer Bharat Ram, Founder of Vaanam Space-tech Accelerator; and Mr. Gautier Champion, Deputy General Manager, CNES Liaison Office India. The panel explored the role of France in Dr. Narayanan's early career, the legacy of Indo-French collaboration, and the immense opportunity presented by private space ventures today.

"Vaanam aims to empower young space tech founders by connecting them with mentors and key organisations to gain knowledge and access vital resources," said Mr. Sabarisan Vedamurthy, Mentor at Vaanam Space-tech Accelerator. "I'm delighted that this initiative the 'Indo-French Space Tech Meet' has brought together promising Indian startups and leading French space stakeholders, in the esteemed presence of Padma Bhushan Shri Nambi Narayanan. We are committed

to continuing such forums to foster global collaboration and innovation for young Indian startup founders."

"India and France have shared a long-standing relationship in the space sector. The potential today is even greater, especially with the rise of private space initiatives and startups. I believe this is just the beginning of a deeper and more dynamic partnership that will benefit both nations," shared Dr. Nambi Narayanan during the panel.

Prominent French companies such as Transvalor, Coriolis Composites, Plug In, TimeLink, and GIFAS, among others, participated in the dialogue, exploring synergies and partnership models with Indian startups.

"It was a really good event, where we had the chance to discover growing startups from the New Space of India. Thanks to the discussions, we understood better the needs of the market and created links to potentially collaborate with the Indian space industry," said Alban, Sales and Marketing Manager at Transvalor.

From the Indian side, early-stage space-tech companies based in Tamil Nadu were enthusiastic about the exchange.

"It was an honor for us to engage with pioneering French companies and fellow space startups at the event. Collaborations like these are vital to building a globally integrated space ecosystem. This initiative is a strong step toward positioning Tamil Nadu as the next emerging space hub, and we're excited about the possibilities ahead," said Naveen, Co-Founder of Cosmicport.

"It was an awesome event the first of its kind in Chennai. It's exciting to see a new platform emerging for local space talent," added Rifath, Co-Founder and CEO of Catalyx.

The event concluded with a high-energy networking reception, paving the way for formal engagements, potential joint projects, and deeper cooperation in technology development and knowledge transfer. The gathering set the tone for continued Indo-French collaboration in building a globally connected space-tech ecosystem.

About Vaanam Space-Tech Accelerator

Vaanam, being a sector-focused accelerator dedicated to space technology, works to scout, support, and scale startups operating across the space value chainfrom satellite technology and propulsion systems to data applications and downstream services. Through mentorship,

program support, and industry linkages, Vaanam is fostering the growth and development of India's deep-tech space startups, laying a strong foundation for future innovation.

