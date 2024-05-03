Vaani Kapoor to lead upcoming Bollywood film 'Badtameez Gill' under the banner of NVBF

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 3: Vaani Kapoor will headline coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy Badtameez Gill by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani films.

The very talented Aparshakti Khurrana who was last seen in Jubilee will play Vaani's brother in the film and on the other veteran actor and comic king Paresh Rawal, is set to play Vaani's father. The film, which is set across Bareilly, northern India, and London, is being directed by Navjot Gulati, whose writing credits include "Running Shaadi," "Ginny Weds Sunny" with "Jai Mummy Di" and the upcoming "Pooja Meri Jaan" among his directing credits.

Vaani Kapoor, who won critical acclaim playing a transgender character in film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui," plays the titular character. The film will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani films, Saga films Ltd and Vinay Aggarwal.

Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani said, "Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project 'Badtameez Gill' that went on floors this week. Vaani was the first and the only choice and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place."

"Vaani is a top-notch actress and she hasn't been seen in out-and-out comedies and family entertainers. We feel she will do a brilliant job at this genre. The role was written keeping in mind someone like her," the Bhagnanis added. "We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family and her friends. Vaani is also this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead. She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor