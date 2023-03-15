Vaijanath Rao, Head of Data Science – Quicken has been recognized as Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year – 2023, California in Data Science Category by BusinessMint

New Delhi (India), March 15: Finance as a whole industry and personal finance management within that industry has been constantly evolving and seen a rapid growth due to innovation and applications of Machine learning and Data Science. And especially when it understands of these transactions, users who are doing the transaction holds a significant importance in helping user manager their expenses and lifestyle better.

This is where Vaijanath Rao is an expert in applying large scale Machine learning, and people in Data Science in general and people in Data Science for Finance, specifically are well acquainted with him.

His scintillating career graph and the contributions he has made to growing Applied ML and Data Science has earned him the award of Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, California, in Data Science Category by Business Mint, one of the most prestigious awards in the country.

Vaijanath Rao, Head of Data Science at Quicken, has created revolutionary solutions to some of the trickiest challenges being faced by the Financial Industries in general and specifically in Personal Finance. Besides gaining expertise in fields such as Big Data, Large Scale Machine Learning System, NLP and Cloud Technologies.

With more than 15+ years of experience in the tech industry, he has fostered the growth of the company by establishing the foundation of Machine Learning and Data Science Intelligence.

Besides his professional life, Vaijanath Rao is an avid speaker and presenter and had shared his knowledge as an expert within the company and outside renowned forums such as Hadoop World and Large Scale Hierarchical Classification. Vaijanth has also written chapters in NLP books and is always taking part in reviewing books that helps assimilate ML easily in Tech world.

Beyond his hectic work life, Vaijanath Rao has been actively involved as a judge in the TheWebConf, BIAS, PAKDD, Manning Publication Books and live Project He has also judged some of the most prestigious tech competitions in the world, GLOBEE Awards. His future plans are to gather and implement State of the art Research for Personal Finance tool/

With such profound determination and motivation to share his knowledge of Machine Learning and Data Science with the world and provide solutions to major issues being faced by the Personal Finance industry Vaijanath Rao is truly a well-deserving winner of the Business Mint Award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, California , in Data Science.

