Variety of Records with Loads of Laurels for India Book of Records

India Book of Records holds a special place in the hearts of all those who are looking forward to creating a record, even those who can feel the thrill and passion of creating a record. The record holders are proud and prouder still is the IBR team that guides well in the record making acts. The willingness and strength of record holders is shared in this way by the team as well. The following events and records were successful at India Book of Records and prominently stood out of many achievers. Some of them are listed below.

Novelist with North East Flavour

Sumindra Chowdhury (born on March 1, 1977) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, is appreciated for writing 3 novels. Two of the novels 'Ejon Sahitya Avijantar Atmokotha' (ISBN: 978-93-93820-25-9) and 'Bihangam Dristit Mizoram' (ISBN: 978-93-93820-57-0) are written in Assamese Language and 'Nghah-Loh-Dawr' (ISBN: 978-81-953198-0-0) is an English translation of 'Bihangam Dristit Mizoram'. The novels are published by Vasha Publication, as confirmed on March 29, 2022.

Maximum Gathering of Successful Keyhole, MICS Heart & Cardiothoracic Surgery Patients by a Single Surgeon

The record for organising a gathering of the maximum number of successful Keyhole, MICS Heart and Cardiothoracic surgery patients was set by Dr. Varun Gunturu (born on June 2, 1985) of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He organised a gathering of 100 patients on March 20, 2022 in Taj Vivanta Gateway Hotel from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The patients received successful Keyhole, MICS Heart and Cardiothoracic surgeries from him, as confirmed on March 26, 2022.

Heaviest Slime Made by Siblings

The record for making and displaying the heaviest slime was set by Adya Anand Chordia (born on August 13, 2007) along with Adi Anand Chordia (born on December 21, 2005) of Pune, Maharashtra. They made the slime of 23.4 kg in 11.30 seconds at Market Yard, Pune, Maharashtra, on February 20, 2022.

First Non-Linear Single Shot Feature Film

The record for being the first Non-Linear Single Shot Feature Film is named as Iravin Nizhal, a Tamil movie, directed by Radhakrishnan Parthiban. The film was created and produced under the banner of Akira Productions Private Limited and Bio-Scope LLC USA, as confirmed on March 29, 2022.

Mardani Khel performed by a Group for the Longest Duration

The record for performing the Mardani Khel by a group for the longest duration was set by Mardani Khel Association, Maharashtra, under the guidance of their Chairman, Sanjay Bansode of Pune, Maharashtra. 38 participants, belonging to different age groups, performed Mardani Khel for 1 hour, 5 minutes and 44 seconds at Buds International School, Kudalwadi, Chikhali, Pune, Maharashtra, as confirmed on April 16, 2022.

Fastest to Cover 100 km by Cycling

The record for being the fastest to cover 100 km by cycling was set by G. D. Vishnuraam (born on December 19, 1981) of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He cycled 100 km in 2 hours and 55 minutes, starting from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and ending at Thrissur, Kerala, on February 23, 2022.

Maximum National Highways Traveled in a Single Trip by a Duo

The record for covering maximum national highways in a single trip by a duo was set by Kaustav Ghosh (born on May 11, 1990) of Kolkata, West Bengal and Laxmi Sorte (born on August 13, 1990) of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The duo traveled for 101 days, starting from December 1, 2021 and ending on March 11, 2022, wherein 82 highways were covered in the duration of 101 days, as confirmed on March 11, 2022.

Longest Running Theatrical Festival of Two-Act Plays by Women Writers

The record for the longest running theatrical festival of two-act plays by women writers was set by Padamagandha Pratishthan, a literary society from Nagpur, Maharashtra, established in 1994 under the guidance of Founder, Shubhangi Mukund Bhadbhade (born on December 21, 1942) of Nagpur, Maharashtra. Since 1994, they have been conducting 3-days drama festival scripted by women with various literary activities, as confirmed on April 3, 2022.

Fastest Drive from Sand to Snow by a Group

The record for the fastest drive from sand to snow was set by EVO India. Driving two 'Mahindra Thar' a group of 4 members covered the total distance of 1,299.4 km in 22 hours, starting the drive at 10 am from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on March 16, 2022 and completing it at 8am at Jispa, Himachal Pradesh on March 17, 2022.

Longest Multilingual Theatrical Play Marathon Directed by a Single DirectorThe record for directing the longest multilingual theatrical marathon was set by Dr. Rammohan Holagundi (born on April 4, 1974) of Hyderabad, Telangana. The theatrical play marathon lasted for 23 hours 20 minutes, having started at 7 am on March 27, 2022 and ended at 6:20 am on March 28, 2022 at Nishumbita School of Drama, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

