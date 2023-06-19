Vaswani Bel Air Project Set to Be Completed by December 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Vaswani Group Mumbai, a renowned name in the real estate industry, today announced that their prestigious project, Vaswani Bel Air, located in the heart of Bandra West, Mumbai is progressing smoothly and is expected to be completed by December 2023. The project spans an expansive area of 40,000 sq. ft with an investment of 50 crores which offers luxurious residential units ranging from 2 to 3 BHK with world-class architecture and modern amenities. The project boasts a well-equipped fitness center, catering to the health and wellness needs of the residents. Additionally, a rooftop sky lounge provides a serene and panoramic setting for relaxation and socializing.

Since its launch, Vaswani Bel Air has garnered significant attention among homebuyers, leading to the successful sale of 90% of units to esteemed customers. This project aims to redefine luxury living through innovative design, premium amenities, and impeccable attention to detail.

With an unwavering commitment to quality and excellence, the construction of Vaswani Bel Air is advancing rapidly with implementation of cutting-edge aluminum from work technology. The project team consists of a group of highly skilled professionals and industry experts who are dedicated to upholding the highest construction standards and ensuring timely completion.

"We are thrilled with the progress of Vaswani Bel Air and the positive response it has received from the market, said Ajay Vaswani, ED, Vaswani Group Mumbai. This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional homes that exceed our customers' expectations. We are confident that Vaswani Bel Air will become a benchmark for luxury living in Mumbai."

The state-of-the-art amenities at Vaswani Bel Air have been thoughtfully curated to cater to the diverse needs and desires of the residents and is built to be Vastu compliant, paying careful attention to the ancient Indian principles of architecture and design. This adherence to Vastu principles ensures that the living spaces are in harmony with natural forces and elements, promoting positive energy flow and overall well-being for the residents. Every aspect of the development has been meticulously planned to create a harmonious and enriching living environment.

Furthermore, the project's strategic location ensures easy access to major transportation hubs, shopping centers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, providing residents with a seamless and convenient living experience. Vaswani Group Mumbai remains dedicated to delivering exceptional homes and aims to exceed customer expectations with Vaswani Bel Air.

