VeCura ReSculpt Launches in Kukatpally, Hyderabad; Redefines Non-Surgical Body Sculpting with Science-First Approach

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10: VeCura ReSculpt, a pioneering name in next-generation aesthetic and body sculpting care, has officially launched its state-of-the-art clinic in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This launch marks the brand's strategic entry into the Hyderabad market, following its successful debut in Chennai, and sets the stage for further expansion into Bengaluru.

- Inaugurated by popular actress and television personality Dimple Hayathi.

- Introduces advanced, FDA-approved body contouring and wellness technologies to Hyderabad.

The clinic was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ms. Dimple Hayathi, a renowned actress and television personality, in the presence of distinguished doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and media representatives. The event highlighted the growing consumer demand for ethical, medically guided aesthetic solutions in India.

A Science-First Philosophy

At the heart of VeCura ReSculpt is a clear guiding belief: transformation must be scientific, personalised, and safe. Every technology introduced at the clinic is hand-selected following rigorous medical evaluation, considering global clinical outcomes, FDA approvals, and CE certifications.

"We believe that aesthetic care should not be about trends but about tangible, measurable results," said Dr. Ram Gautham, Medical Director of VeCura ReSculpt. "Our protocols are designed to offer a complete 360-degree approach to body sculptingaddressing fat reduction, muscle toning, skin tightening, and lymphatic health in a medically structured manner."

Redefining Body Transformation with Science

VeCura ReSculpt is designed to move beyond generic aesthetic treatments, offering a structured, science-backed approach to body transformation. The clinic prioritises deep understanding and diagnosis before intervention, ensuring safe and personalised care.

"We are building more than a clinicwe are building a standard," said E. Carolin Praba Reddy, Director of VeCura ReSculpt. "As we expand into Hyderabad and Bengaluru, our focus remains on delivering uniform medical quality, advanced technology, and a patient experience rooted in trust."

Advanced Diagnostic & Treatment Technologies

The Hyderabad clinic is equipped with a comprehensive suite of FDA-approved and globally certified technologies, hand-selected for their clinical efficacy and safety. The offerings include:

- Seca mBCA 555: A medical-grade Body Composition Analyser providing precise insights into muscle mass, visceral fat, and cellular health.

- CoolSculpting & CoolWaves: Non-invasive technologies for targeted fat reduction and contouring.

- Tesla Former & Tesla Pelvic Chair: For focused muscle stimulation, core strengthening, and pelvic floor rehabilitation.

- Evolve X & Ultratone: Advanced systems for muscle toning and skin tightening.

- Venus Legacy: A solution for skin tightening and cellulite reduction.

- AI Master: Proprietary technology utilizing AI and robotics to aid visceral fat loss.

- Whole Body Cryotherapy & Ballancer Pro: For recovery, wellness, and lymphatic health support.

Each technology is deployed ethically, ensuring treatments align perfectly with individual medical suitability and wellness goals.

Setting a New Benchmark

With its Hyderabad launch, VeCura ReSculpt reinforces its commitment to medical credibility and technology-led diagnostics. As the brand expands its footprint across South India, it aims to redefine the non-surgical aesthetic landscapegrounding it firmly in science, expertise, and care.

Visit Us:

VeCura ReSculpt Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana

About VeCura ReSculpt:

VeCura ReSculpt is a premier aesthetic and body sculpting clinic dedicated to providing science-backed, non-surgical transformation solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized care, VeCura ReSculpt offers safe, effective, and ethical treatments designed to help individuals achieve their wellness and aesthetic goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor