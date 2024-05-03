Vedanta Aluminium becomes the largest revenue generator for Indian Railways in Sambalpur Division

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], May 3: The Jharsuguda operations of Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, were recently adjudged as the highest revenue generator for Indian Railways in the Sambalpur Division. The company was felicitated for this feat by Shri Tushar Kant Pandey, Divisional Railways Manager, Sambalpur Division, Shri Tanmay Mukhopadhyay, Senior Divisional Operating Manager, and Shri S S Nayak, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, at an event to commemorate this milestone at its aluminium plant in Jharsuguda.

As part of the event, a safety rally was conducted emphasizing Vedanta’s commitment to safety and efficiency in logistics management. Employees and business partners also participated enthusiastically in quizzes and drawing competitions centred on the rich history and heritage of Indian Railways.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, remarked, “Being acknowledged by the Indian Railways as the top revenue generator in the Sambalpur Division is truly humbling. At Vedanta, we’re dedicated to exploring the limitless potential of aluminium, and we deeply appreciate Indian Railways’ vital role in aiding our logistics capabilities. With safety as our guiding principle, we’re committed to forging strong partnerships, setting new standards, and positioning Jharsuguda as the aluminium capital of the world.”

On this occasion, Shri Tushar Kant Pandey, Divisional Railways Manager, Sambalpur Division, highlighted, “Empowered by a vibrant team of young engineers and safety experts, Vedanta is raising the bar in railway logistics and safety standards. Vedanta is the leading revenue contributor in our division, and we’re eager to enhance and solidify this partnership further.”

Vedanta Aluminium operates on a massive scale in Jharsuguda, being the world’s largest aluminium smelter with an annual capacity of 1.8 MTPA. Vedanta possesses significant geographical advantage with vertically integrated and strategically located assets in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, thus ensuring smooth global operations. Upholding its mission of promoting a circular economy within the industry, Vedanta Aluminium has also supplied the highest number of fly ash rakes to the cement and infrastructure industry, totalling 421, a record within Indian Railways.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

