Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Pvt. Ltd. Honored with Best Pure Veg Restaurant in Delhi NCR Award at National Quality Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 9: Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Pvt. Ltd. was honored with the prestigious Best Pure Veg Restaurant in Delhi NCR Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This distinguished event, conducted by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the insightful leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, recognizes innovation and excellence across a range of industries. It brings together prominent leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements and significant contributions.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Private Limited has ignited a new era of culinary innovation, celebrating the essence of vegetarian cuisine. Starting from a single shop in Paschim Vihar, it has grown into a flourishing gastronomic enterprise, expanding its presence to 14 locations. Known for its exquisite quality and variety, Vegorama has earned a reputation for delivering a memorable vegetarian dining experience. Their commitment to flavor and authenticity has made them a favorite among food lovers, showcasing the richness of Punjabi vegetarian fare.

Vegorama group expressed their gratitude by saying, "We are deeply honored to receive this award, which reflects our passion for vegetarian cuisine and our commitment to our customers."

The awards ceremony reached new heights with the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Mrs. Raveena Tandon, whose role as the esteemed Chief Guest infused the event with glamour and sophistication, further amplifying the spirit of celebration and achievement. Several distinguished personalities from diverse sectors were honored for their remarkable contributions. The event was masterfully hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known personality, whose magnetic presence captivated the audience. Among the distinguished awardees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, and Smile Foundation received the accolade of Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its remarkable work.

The event's success was made possible by the generous support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From a staggering pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners representing sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. Additionally, the event recognized exceptional talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a beacon for celebrating innovation and excellence across various industries. In partnership with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to raise the bar for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has grown to be a trusted ally for businesses looking to strengthen their online presence and elevate brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) has consistently maintained a tradition of celebrating industry excellence and breakthrough innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Mrs. Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, was highlighted by the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Mrs. Raveena Tandon, as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to its mission of celebrating the industry's finest achievements, consistently setting new standards for excellence and inspiration.

