Vehere to Exhibit Its AI-Driven Counterterrorism Platform at Milipol India 2023

New Delhi [India], October 18: Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company with expertise in cyber network intelligence, is proud to announce its participation in the first edition of Milipol India 2023, the leading international event for Internal Security in the Indo-Pacific region. The event is set to be held from October 26-28 at the Pragati Maidan Exhibition Center in New DelhiStall No. 11342.

Milipol India, the latest addition to the Milipol International Network of Events, is being organized under the patronage of Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, India, supported by French Interior Ministry and French Ministry of Home Affairs. The event's primary objective is to provide Indian brands with a global platform to exhibit their products, attracting buyers from beyond the continent.

Vehere is all prepared to showcase its AI-driven Counterterrorism platform at the event, designed to assist security agencies in safeguarding the nation against external adversaries. A team of cyber-experts will be at the venue to showcase the platform's efficacy, highlighting its unique features and advantages. Vipul Kumra, Director, Systems Engineering, Vehere, will also present an insightful session at this prestigious event on October 27.

Expressing his enthusiasm about Vehere's participation, Praveen Jaiswal, the company's co-founder, stated, "We are really excited to be a part of the inaugural edition of Milipol India, as it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our AI-driven Counterterrorism platform, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing the security posture of nations. The event will also be a perfect amalgamation of decision-makers, policy-makers, exhibitors, and attendees to facilitate discussions on the challenges of the internal security domain and how those can be mitigated with a collaborative and holistic approach."

Vehere's AI Counterterrorism Platform transforms massive volumes of data from multiple sources and sensors into usable insights. It provides 2X intelligence due to lossless packet capture, comes with a Fusion Command Center for integrated coverage with a configurable retention policy, is self-reliant, and has the capability to manage future expansions.

