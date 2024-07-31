VerboAce: Founder's CAT Score Leap from 79 to 99 Percentile Sparks India's First AI-Powered EdTech Agent

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: While preparing for the competitive exam, Rahul, now the founder of the VerboAce app, realised that there is no tech in the Edtech space. Previously, a co-founder of a tech startup valued at more than a million dollars, Rahul approached competitive exam challenges by leveraging tech and AI before Chatgpt became mainstream.

In 2022, he wrote an algorithm that predicted his expected percentile after taking each test during preparation. This guided him to score 99.94 percentile in VARC, eventually landing a seat in the oldest B-school in the country.

Coming back to 2024, Rahul, along with Vinay, the current Student President of IIM Calcutta with a score of a whopping 99.99 percentile in VARC, teamed up with other passionate folks from elite universities like the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and SRCC to build this algorithm further. During summer break, the entire team worked on turning the algorithm into a state-of-the-art AI agent that can understand each student's specifics, get into students' shoes, and help them achieve their dream percentile.

The team believes that AI agents are the future of edtech and are far superior to human mentors or tutors, who charge hefty fees. Rahul, who had paid expensive fees for personal mentoring during his first CAT attempt, says that human mentorship falls short and is primarily inferior to AI agents because teachers can't fully understand each student's shortcomings. VerboAce is designed to address this, and early users already love the product.

Along with AI agents, the product solves multiple problems with innovative solutions. This feature set brings social media elements like react, clap, follow, and network to competitive exam space to emphasise building professional networks organically even before entering B-schools. Understanding the need to connect students with toppers, the platform also provides unique instant one-click requests to toppers, who have access to aspirants' preparation and performance data to assist the aspirants through voice advice and suggestions.

Not only is this app a completely new take on edtech, but it is also one of the very first tech ventures to emerge from the dorms of the two oldest business schools in the country. The team confidently claims this is one of the most technologically sophisticated edtech apps ever built. They believe every student using this product will quickly secure a seat in their dream business school. The team has bootstrapped the project and is working on applying the AI agent technology and algorithms to other offerings in the ed-tech space.

