Veteran banker Deepak Parekh pens rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

India on Sunday morning woke up to the sad news of the tragic demise of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The 62-year old was unwell for the past few days due to kidney ailments. Since his demise, tributes have been pouring in for the Big Bull.

Reacting on his demise, Veteran banker Deepak Parekh said Jhunjhunwala was a modern day legend with the optimism that gave a fillip to the Indian market trajectory. "He was a strong proponent of Indian enterprise and the ensuing uptick of the India growth story,"Parekh said. "He believed in the caliber and innovativeness of the typical Indian entrepreneur, asserting always that India would not only meet all geopolitical challenges but emerge as the front runner of the world economy."

As per reports, Last rites of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be performed at Banganga crematorium, Malabar Hill in Mumbai at 5.30pm.