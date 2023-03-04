VHITS - Grand openings, expansion & accolades

Virtual Height IT Services Pvt. Ltd is celebrating another elated and exhilarating moment. In addition to its five offices in Ahmedabad, VHITS has announced the opening of new offices in the UK and Indore. It is a matter of immense pride and exuberance for us.

Moreover, VHITS has also been awarded the 'Best Gaming Product Solution Award' by GESIA Digital Management Conclave Annual Awards 2022 and 'Best Mobile Application Development Company of the year 2022 as the "Pride of Nation" by our then Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

They achieved this notable accomplishment by using time-tested best practices, dedicated teams, and client cooperation and support. Furthermore, this accreditation has enabled them to propel their businesses toward sustainable growth in addition to motivating them to pursue transcendence in software development.

They are honored by this massive accreditation and expansion, as their CEO Himanshu Jaiswal, said during the celebration of this award and the opening of new offices in the UK and Indore. "This is a rare accomplishment, and it confirms our commitment to excellence in delivering digital solutions and our commitment to sustainable growth in the software development industry." He also states that "As a result of our industry-aligned, experience-led offerings, we are positioned as the leading IT company in the market. Creating a workplace that empowers employees to collaborate, communicate, and meaningfully connect to the purpose of their organization is more than just a physical space. Our capabilities enable VHITS to deliver a variety of industry segments with digital workplace solutions that are sentient and purpose-driven. We will continue to drive innovation in our pursuit of providing future-proof workplace services to our clients based on our strategic investments in the market."

However, he believes that there is more to be achieved, such as opening a corporate office in Canada and expanding into the United States.

As the CTO for Web 3.0 India (A unit of Virtual Height IT Services), Hitendrasinh Chauhan said, "Our leadership position in the Web 3.0 space has put us in a unique league of IT companies, where we have an experienced team of developers capable of choreographing according to the needs of clients and delivering as per industry standards.". A workplace is more than just a physical space; it must encourage collaboration, communication, and a sense of purpose among employees.

By combining their capabilities and expertise in Blockchain, Metaverse, AI, IoT, AR/VR, and many others, Virtual Height IT Services can provide sentient, purpose-driven Web 3.0 solutions. Powered by its strategic investments, the company will continue to drive innovation in its pursuit to deliver future-proof workplace services to clients.

Virtual Height aims to provide the best of services across the globe in the fields of Blockchain Development, NFT Design, Crypto Development, CMS-based dynamic website, E-commerce solution, Mobile application solution, latest technologies (Node, Blockchain, iBeacon, AWS, IOT, ROA, etc) at an affordable price with superior quality.

One of the most trusted web and mobile application development companies has emerged as Virtual Height IT Services Pvt. Ltd since 2010. Their strength is the ability of their team to create transformative digital strategies and integrate 360-degree value into business processes.

A CMMi Level3 certified company and certified as a Great Place to Work company for the year 2022-23 Certified by ISO 9001:2015 Certification which stands as authentication of International Standard Quality Organization

- Deal with More than 31 + Countries

- 1190+ Successful Projects Delivered

- 70+ successful startups

- Handle Govt. Projects & MNC Projects

Having received these prestigious accolades has further motivated the company to achieve high-quality results and deliver high-performing software, as well as help businesses improve their processes with cutting-edge technology.

Innovation and productivity are their ultimate goals!

