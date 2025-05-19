Vibhavangal Anukulakara’s 2025 Growth Plan: Insights from Siddharth Maurya

New Delhi [India], May 19: Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director of Vibhvangal Anukulakara Private Limited, shares insights into the firm's impressive growth trajectory and strategic direction for 2025. As a leading real estate consultancy, Vibh-Anu has navigated a dynamic market landscape by leveraging technology, expanding into new geographies, and prioritizing client-centric solutions. Maurya discusses key milestones, challenges, and the company's vision for sustainable growth in an evolving industry.

1. What has been the most significant milestone Vibhvangal Anukulakara has achieved this year, and how has it aligned with your overall growth strategy?

In 2025, Vibhvangal Anukulakara has achieved exponential business growth, reflected in an outstanding total sales value of ₹168 Crores. This represents a 200% increase in revenue and demonstrates our successful penetration into highly competitive markets. A key part of this growth has been expanding our footprint into new geographies such as NOIDA and Dholera, which has helped us establish a stronger brand presence. This milestone underscores our strategic focus on market diversification and scaling sustainably.

2. Given the shifts in the real estate and investment landscape this year, how has Vibhvangal Anukulakara adapted its approach, and what outcomes have you seen as a result?

This year, the real estate market experienced significant shifts due to elevated interest rates, price fluctuations, and changing buyer behaviors, all accelerated by technological advancements. At Vibh-Anu, we anticipated these changes and adapted by focusing on three critical areas: integrating advanced technology in our operations, diversifying our real estate portfolio, and enhancing client education. These initiatives enabled us to streamline property evaluation and risk assessment processes, empowering our clients to make faster and more accurate investment decisions.

3. Timely project delivery is critical in this industry. Could you share a recent example that illustrates your commitment to delivering projects on schedule and how that has impacted your clients?

Selecting the right developer and conducting thorough due diligence—especially verifying critical documents like CLU and RERA approvals—has been instrumental in our success. One standout project was delivered on schedule despite a dynamic market environment. This punctual delivery reinforced our credibility with stakeholders and allowed tenants to commence operations as planned. The immediate occupancy and early revenue generation validated our disciplined approach and demonstrated our commitment to operational excellence.

4. What unforeseen challenges emerged this year in your consulting practice, and how did you leverage these to strengthen your strategic positioning?

We faced unexpected challenges due to changes in local zoning regulations and an exponential hike in real estate prices across key markets. However, these hurdles were mitigated through flexible payment plans offered by developers, cooperation from legal authorities, and supportive government policies. These experiences enhanced our operational agility and sharpened our strategic resilience, making these capabilities central to our planning framework for 2025 and beyond.

5. Looking ahead, what are your top three strategic priorities for 2025 in terms of market expansion, innovation, and client engagement?

Our three strategic priorities for 2025 are:

Smart Expansion into Secondary Markets: With primary markets becoming saturated and costlier, we are targeting high-growth secondary cities that show promising fundamentals like population growth and infrastructure investment. Tech-Driven Operational Efficiency: We are heavily investing in AI and data analytics to optimize asset management, predict tenant turnover, and enhance underwriting accuracy, enabling faster, smarter decisions. Elevating the Customer Experience: We are launching a digital client portal and expanding post-sale engagement programs to build transparent, responsive, and long-term relationships with tenants, buyers, and investors.

These priorities aim to drive precision-led scaling rather than growth for its own sake.

6. How is Vibhvangal Anukulakara integrating emerging trends such as

Digitisation and transparency in its consulting services and future planning?

We regard digitization and investor transparency as foundational elements shaping the future of real estate consulting. From AI-powered market analytics to digital twin modeling and predictive maintenance, Vibh-Anu is embedding technology throughout our value chain—from acquisition to asset management. Our leasing and client onboarding processes have been digitized to reduce turnaround times and enhance customer satisfaction.

In terms of transparency, we have upgraded our investor portal to provide real-time reporting and detailed project lifecycle updates. This increased visibility has strengthened investor trust and attracted a new generation of stakeholders who demand both accountability and performance.

7. How has your revenue performance compared to initial forecasts this year, and which consulting segments or strategic initiatives were the primary contributors?

Our revenue performance slightly exceeded initial projections despite market volatility, which we attribute to staying agile and focusing on high-potential segments. Key drivers included:

Capital Recycling and Portfolio Optimization: By exiting lower-yield assets and reallocating resources to high-growth regions, we improved cash flow and financial flexibility.

By exiting lower-yield assets and reallocating resources to high-growth regions, we improved cash flow and financial flexibility. Tech-Enabled Client Services: Digitizing critical functions like sales, reporting, and investor onboarding allowed us to scale efficiently while improving margins and client retention.

These strategies helped us transform cautious forecasts into confident outcomes.

8. What are your revenue and market expansion goals for the next fiscal year, and how do you plan to navigate increasing competition to achieve them?

For the upcoming fiscal year, we are targeting a total sales value (TSV) of ₹1500 Crores, focusing on expanding our market presence particularly across Western India. To succeed in a competitive environment, Vibh-Anu’s strategy involves:

Selective Geographic Expansion: Entering underserved but promising markets with strong demographics and economic momentum, supported by localized data and strategic partnerships to reduce entry risks.

Tech-Driven Efficiencies: Scaling our use of predictive analytics, automation, and digital platforms to speed up market entry, lower lead costs, and improve service quality.

Our approach is anchored in disciplined, sustainable growth, positioning Vibhvangal Anukulakara ( Vibh-Anu) for long-term success.

Navigating shifting market dynamics and emerging technologies, Vibhvangal Anukulakara continues to redefine real estate consultancy with a focus on agility, innovation, and transparency. Siddharth Maurya's leadership ensures the firm remains ahead of the curve, building long-term value for clients and stakeholders alike. With ambitious expansion plans and a commitment to operational excellence, Vibhvangal Anukulakara is poised for continued success throughout 2025 and beyond.

