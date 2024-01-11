Vibrant Gujarat: Eight MoUs worth Rs 3,265 crore signed in agro-food processing sector

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : As many as eight MoUs were signed in the agro and food processing sector, in the presence of Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, on the second day of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Among these MoUs, Asandas and Sons Pvt. Ltd. at Mehsana are planning to invest Rs 1,100 crores, Bhitar Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. is planning a Rs 500 crore investment, Tidy Agroceutical Pvt. Ltd. intends to invest Rs 400 crores, Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. at Ahmedabad plans a Rs 375 crore investment, and Sanstar Ltd at Ahmedabad is set to invest Rs 300 crores in the state.

Additionally, J.M. Coconut Products Pvt. Ltd. is planning a Rs. 300 crore investment, Mac Patel Foods Pvt. Ltd. in Mehsana is planning to invest Rs. 150 crore, and RPA Agriculture Infrastructure and Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is set to invest Rs. 140 crores in Gujarat.

The summit has also seen several key announcements in the area of semi-conductor manufacturing. On Wednesday Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan announced a semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera where negotiations will conclude this year.

CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra said that the first phase of the semiconductor assembly and testing facility coming up in Sanand would be operational by early 2025.

Korean tech giant Simmtech also announced plans to establish a cutting-edge semiconductor plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad with an initial investment set at Rs 1,250 crores.

"PM Modi is introducing and leading many industries in India as per the nation's need. The semiconductor industry, one of them, is a foundational industry. This means making semiconductors will lead the way for other creations. The progress and ecosystem of the first plant of semiconductor in Gujarat was discussed and MoUs were signed," says Union Minister Ashwani Vaishaw.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The theme of this year's summit is 'Gateway to the Future' and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations.

The Summit is also being used as a platform by the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

On the first day, some of the high-value investment proposals included were from Indian companies such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Tata Group, and global corporate DP World, among other business conglomerates.

