Vibrant Gujarat: Seminar focusing on port-led development to be held on January 11

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 26 : As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled in the second week of January, the state's maritime board will host a seminar to focus on ports-led development.

To be held on January 11 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, the theme of the seminar is "Port-Led City Development in Gujarat: A Vision for the Future".

The state of Gujarat has a vast coastal belt, with several ports facilitating exports and imports.

"The seminar is designed to explore, discuss, and promote the transformative potential of port-led development in the urban system. This gathering is envisioned as a dynamic forum for the convergence of thought leaders, facilitating discussions among government officials, industry leaders, international investors, and maritime authorities," Rajkumar Beniwal, Vice Chairman, of Gujarat Maritime Board, told a press conference, announcing the details of the seminar.

Also, the seminar seeks to explore opportunities for public-private partnerships, investments, and collaborations to expedite port-led city development.

The event will highlight the role of technology and innovation in smart infrastructure, logistics, and sustainability for port-led cities. Additionally, it provides a platform for stakeholders to network, build alliances, and foster collaborations to drive the success of port-led city initiatives across the globe.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sabarnanda Sonowal, Ambassador of Belgium to India Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, envoys from Bhutan and Nepal is likely to address the inaugural session.

Beniwal further informed that other prominent speakers for the Panel Discussion 1: Port-Led Economic Opportunities, include Jonathan Goldner, Chief Executive - Asia and Middle East at APM Terminals, Mohamed Eidha AlMenhali, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD for India Subcontinent and Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World, Dhruv Kotak, Managing Director of JM Baxi Group, and Subrat Tripathy, CEO (Ports) at APSEZ.

Panel Discussion 2: Integration of Ports with Urban and Industrial Development is expected to see participation of Bart de Jong, Consul General of the Netherlands in Mumbai; Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director at the World Bank; SK Mehta, IFS, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Gandhidham; Manoranjan Kumar, Chief of Port Operations and Development at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, India; and Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of Allcargo Logistics, he added.

In the press conference, he also briefed that in the run-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, Gujarat Maritime Board has so far successfully inked more than 140 Investment Intention Forms (IIFs) and about 50 Strategic Partnership MoUs. The cumulative proposed investment from IIFs amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with 90,000 employment opportunities.

He further remarked that, "The seminar on ports aims to be an insightful and engaging event, offering participants the opportunity to delve into the transformative aspects of Port-Led City Development. It will provide a comprehensive understanding of the program's implications for holistic development, informed decision-making, and the sustainable growth of Gujarat and the entire globe."

Later, talking to ANI, he said the total capacity of all ports in Gujarat combined is 500 million tonnes, and the maritime board wants to take it 1,500 million tonnes, or thrice of today's, by 2047.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, the then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024.

The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.

