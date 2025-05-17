VIDA Launches New Campaign 'Charging Simple Hai'

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 17: VIDA, Powered by Hero, has unveiled a high-impact television and digital campaign during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, spotlighting its revolutionary removable battery technology. Titled 'Charging Simple Hai' and anchored by the tagline "Impossible nahi, simple hai", the campaign brings alive VIDA's mission to democratise electric mobility for all.

The campaign underscores VIDA's assertion that "Every plug point is a VIDA charging point". The VIDA electric scooter comes with removable batteries that can be conveniently charged using a standard 5-ampere plug socket found in most Indian homes. There is no need to move the entire scooter to a plug-point simply take the batteries out, and charge them anytime, anywhere.

The TVC brings this to life through a slice-of-life narrative, peppered with humour and relatability. Set around a group of friends discussing the perceived hassles of EV charging, the protagonist effortlessly removes the VIDA V2's battery and plugs it into a regular wall socket busting myths and showing just how practical and worry-free EV ownership can be with VIDA.

The multi-platform campaign is being rolled out across television, with prime-time placements during IPL matches, as well as a robust digital presence on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Additionally, the campaign is being amplified through VIDA's owned platforms to ensuring strong reach, deep resonance, and consistent storytelling.

With 'Charging Simple Hai', VIDA continues to push the envelope on accessibility, practicality, and everyday convenience in electric mobility reinforcing its commitment to making EVs a natural choice for modern Indian households.

Link to campaign film: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Cdcaggn6SnFIu2mZJdwNmI79i4HWhtI5?usp=sharing [G-drive]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2DHfngpHv4 [YouTube]

