Vidhyadeep University and SGCCI Launch South Gujarat’s Largest Skill Acquisition Center

SGCCI and Vidhyadeep University Launch Innovative Skill Acquisition Centre to Bolster Prime Minister’s “Skill India” Campaign.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 13: In a significant move that aligns with the vision of our Prime Minister’s “Skill India” campaign, the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) and Vidhyadeep University have joined forces to establish the SGCCI Vidhyadeep Skill Acquisition Centre.

This initiative is a result of the collaborative efforts of Mr. BS Agrawal, Past President of SGCCI, Mr Ketan Panchal, Chief Advisor and Zonal Officer of the Placement Cell Government of Gujarat, and Mr. Rakeshkumar, State Head of NSDC.

The centre is designed to be a one-stop solution for skill development in South Gujarat, with the ambitious aim of transforming Surat into the largest Skill City following its recognition as the Cleanest City, Smart City, and Diamond City.

“Discover Yourself through Upskilling & Reskilling” is the centre’s motto, reflecting its commitment to creating a competent, industry-ready workforce. The centre will focus on identifying industrial skill requirements, bridging the gap between industrial needs and workforce skills, and generating diverse job opportunities.

Key features of the Skill Acquisition Centre include industry-oriented university courses, support for start-ups, industry-academia collaboration, upskilling of the existing workforce, fostering a growth mindset in students, and promoting research and innovation.

Jayanti Bhai, President of Vidhyadeep University, likens the need for continuous skill development to the sharpening of an axe. “Just as an axe requires periodic sharpening to serve its purpose, we as humans require constant learning of skills to ensure we are part of the growing and constantly evolving job markets,” he said.

Mayank Bhatnagar, National Head of State Engagement NSDC, emphasized the importance of Multiskilling for every Indian. Meanwhile, Himanshu Bodawala, President of SGCCI, and Ramesh Vaghasia, member of the working committee, expressed confidence in the initiative’s ability to address the industry’s need for skilled human capital.

The SGCCI Vidhyadeep Skill Acquisition Centre is poised to make a significant contribution to the “Skill India” campaign by fostering a culture of continuous learning and skill development. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving India’s growth and development.

About SGCCI: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) is a premier business organization representing businesses and industries in Southern Gujarat.

About Vidhyadeep University: Vidhyadeep University is a leading educational institution committed to providing quality education and fostering research and innovation.

