Vietnam an ideal medical education hub for Indian students

Aieraa Overseas Studies organises Vietnam Medical Educational Conclave 2023 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 7: With its high-quality education, location, and affordable fee structure, Vietnam is emerging as a popular destination for Indian students pursuing medical education. These and other advantages that Vietnam offers to Indian students were discussed at the Vietnam Medical Educational Conclave 2023, organised in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 4.

The Vietnam Medical Educational Conclave 2023 was organised by Aieraa Overseas Studies, the first Indian organisation to tie up with a Vietnam-based Government Medical Educational Institution.

The Conclave began with the traditional lighting of the lamps, followed by the playing of the national anthems of India and Vietnam, and the welcoming of Chief Guest and Vietnam’s Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, and Guest of Honour and Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Gujarat, Saurin Shah.

Delivering the presidential address, Deepa Ranganathan, Director of Aieraa Overseas Studies, said, “Thousands of students from India are seeking opportunities to study in foreign universities, and many are preferring to study MBBS and other medical courses. Considering Vietnam’s excellent medical education infrastructure, geographical proximity to India, similarities in culture and weather, and affordable fee structure, Vietnam is an ideal destination for Indian medical students. We are committed to helping Indian students access top-class medical education in Vietnam.”

We are the pioneer of medical admissions in Vietnam. We are the only organisation in India approved and recommended by the Embassy of Vietnam for recruiting students for medical admissions in Vietnam.

In his address, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vietnam’s Ambassador to India, said, “India and Vietnam share many similarities and close cultural and religious ties. Relations between the two countries are stronger than ever. Bilateral trade between India and Vietnam is growing. There is also a strong people-to-people connection. Vietnam is a very safe country, and English is widely spoken. There is also a growing Indian community in Vietnam. Indian students will feel at home in Vietnam.”

In his address, Saurin Shah, Guest of Honour and Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Gujarat, also spoke about the close relations between India and Vietnam and the advantages the South East Asian country offers over other nations in terms of medical education to Indian students.

Avinash Senthil K, Director of Aieraa Overseas Education, said, “At Aieraa, we strive to empower medical aspirants with the right opportunity and exceptional guidance and support services. There are so many reasons that Vietnam is the best destination for Indian students studying medicine. We are working closely with medical universities in Vietnam to facilitate admissions of Indian students.”

The MBBS curriculum in Vietnam is at par with Indian standards in accordance with the Medical Council of India. The MBBS degree from Vietnam is accepted internationally and poses no problem for a student to work or study in any other country after graduating from Vietnam. English is the medium of instruction throughout the course study. Moreover, there are many Indian faculties at Vietnamese universities. Vietnam also offers ample career opportunities.

Cantho University, or medicine and pharmacy, is a Government medical university that offers medical programs for Indian students. Students also get the benefits of an education loan facility, up to 100% scholarship, preparation for NeXT, USMLE, and PLAB on the campus, and separate accommodation for boys and girls with Indian food. The annual package starts from Rs. 17 lahks.

The MBBS course in Vietnam has a duration of six years, including one year of paid internship. Vietnam’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and Training are responsible for overseeing the course curriculum as well as accreditation and quality assurance. Moreover, the medical universities of Vietnam are approved by the World Health Organization as well as the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and, thus, completely safe and secure for foreign students.

Cantho University of Medicine and Pharmacy fulfils National Medical commission (NMC) guidelines so that students can come back and practice in India post-degree. CTUMP also offers PG and Super speciality medical courses for international students.

At the Vietnam Medical Educational Conclave 2023, Raunak Raj, Head of International Affairs at Aieraa Overseas Studies, shared details about the medical education system in the country, opportunities in healthcare space for Indian students, details about visa, travel, Indian food and accommodation, and other important aspects.

