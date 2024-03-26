Vijaypat Singhania Refutes Rumours of Reconciliation with Son Gautam (Watch Video)

Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania Son Gautam Singhania's posted a photo of them on X and wrote, "Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always," which led to rumors of them patching up. However, Vijaypat cleared the air and denied about reconciliation with his estranged son.

In video Vijaypat Singhania said that "Gautam Singhana's assistant was repeatedly trying to persuade me to come to the house. When I refused, he (Gautam) came online himself and said he will only take five minutes of my time over a cup of coffee. I went most reluctantly, not realising that it was for an ulterior motive of taking my photograph with him to send the wrong message to the media."

Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always. pic.twitter.com/c6QOVTNCwo — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 20, 2024

The relationship between Vijaypat Singhania and his son soured when 85 years old businessman stepped down as Chairman of the Raymond Group and handed over control to Gautam Singhania. The disagreement escalated when Vijaypat Singhania claimed that he was not given a duplex in the family owned JK House in Mumbai. This situation led to his removal as Raymond's Chairman Emeritus in 2018. Despite Gautam Singhania's attempts to reconcile, Vijaypat Singhania has expressed doubts about his son's motives, stating that their recent meeting was not intended to resolve their differences but rather for other undisclosed reasons.