Vincitore group founder Saubhagyaa R Swain is delighted to launch the skin care products range with a new brand D’ Dermat

October 6: Saubhagyaa R Swain is ecstatic to launch its new brand D’ Dermat, which initially inculcates 5 Skin Care products on the bright occasion of Diwali. The products include Hyaluronic Acid Gel, Sunscreen Mist with SPF 50, Vitamin C+E+Ferulic 16%, Retinol Serum 0.3%, and 2% Salicylic Acid Serum.

On Diwali, the festival of lights, the Vincitore group will launch its five premium skin care products in India and beyond international borders. D’ Dermat has the quality and problem-solving skincare products available in combo packs as well. Initial products are D ‘Dermat Hyaluronic Acid Gel which restores lost moisture and gives your skin a smooth and radiant look. D’ Dermat Sunscreen Mist with SPF 50 protects your skin from harmful UV rays. D’ Dermat Vitamin C+E+Ferulic 16% is a skin-brightening serum, D’ Dermat Retinol Serum 0.3% is an anti-ageing night serum, and D’ Dermat 2% Salicylic Acid Serum treats acne and prevents skin damage.

Mr. Swain is excited to speak about the launch of their products under the new brand D’ Dermat. He talked about the testing, researching, and certification of the products. He wants to leave no stone unturned for the high-quality solution by D’ Dermat products for skin problems. The skin care products would be available online on premium skincare and beauty websites and our official website. For that, they have started their brand marketing campaign. In the initial stage itself, they are getting positive responses.

At present, there are five products, but many more are in the pipeline. All of them are of natural ingredients, and everyone can afford them. They are rich in pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, vitamin C, antioxidants, and much more.

Vincitore Group was founded in 2014 with different ventures. Now it is ready to enter the segment of skin care products. People can avail of the products through multiple modes of payment.

The company is waiting for the time to shine in the skincare market with its products.

