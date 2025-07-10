Vineet Singh Hukmani's New Album Enigma Inspired by the Great American Songbook

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 10: Global radio chart-topper and world record-breaking musician Vineet Singh Hukmani has launched his new traditional pop/jazz album, Enigma, a heartfelt tribute to the timeless tradition of the Great American Songbook. Known for his boundary-breaking work across diverse genres, Vineet has turned his musical lens toward an era he believes holds unmatched artistic richnessthe twilight of traditional pop just before the rock 'n' roll revolution of the late 1950s.

Speaking about his inspiration, Vineet shared:

"I felt the era of traditional pop that the Great American Songbook represents is a genre without which a musician's journey is incomplete. I love the touch of jazz and melody that have helped me create this album of love and mystery."

The album Enigma features nine original melodic tracks that weave themes of love and mystery, echoing a jazz-infused vocal style, as exemplified by legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Fred Astaire, and Louis Armstrong.

To listen, click here: https://vineet.today/enigma-jazz-pop-mystery

Vineet's signature cinematic sound and emotional depth shine through in every track, offering a contemporary yet authentic take on a golden era of music.

In a truly immersive artistic experience, each song in the album is complemented by a short spy-thriller story written by Vineet himself-sharing its title with the corresponding track. These 9 gripping stories, also titled Enigma, invite the listener deeper into a world where music and mystery collide.

To mark the launch on July 4th, a cinematic vertical video of the title track was premiered across platforms, bringing to life the essence of the album in a true visual storytelling style.

With this project, Vineet becomes a rare Indian artist to take on the global challenge of creating a traditional pop-jazz album rooted in American musical heritage. His endeavor resonates with the legacy celebrated by the Recording Academy's GRAMMY® category for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, a prestigious space occupied by Grammy-winning artists like Norah Jones, Michael Buble, Lady Gaga, and James Taylor.

As Vineet steps into the vibrant world of classic American jazz-pop, Enigma stands as a testament to cross-cultural artistry and a reminder that great music transcends borders and time.

