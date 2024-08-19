Viraj Profiles Honors India’s Independence with a Grand Celebration of ‘Viksit Bharat Ki Udaan

Mumbai August 16: Viraj Profiles Pvt Limited proudly hosted a grand Independence Day event, ‘Viksit Bharat Ki Udaan’, on August 15, 2024. Marking the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, aiming for a developed India by 2047, the company celebrated the occasion with honour and joy, including the employees, their families and the residents of Boisar.

The event commenced with an energetic Walkathon, which saw enthusiastic participation from employees and community members alike, followed by flag hoisting by Rakesh Chauhan, Dy. MD, and Vansh Mehra, the grandson of the CMD Neeraj Raja Kochhar, who is now a part of the Viraj Profiles team.

The company’s Governing Council Members Siddartha Modi, Sandeep Maheshwari, Suresh Lodha, J P Garg, Anuj Jain, Naim Menon & Anil Chhabra also graced the occasion and encouraged the people to participate.

The highlight of the day was the Entertainment/Talent Show, titled ‘Hunar Ke Rang’, which showcased a remarkable array of performances by employees and local talent. The show was a vibrant display of creativity and skill, adding a celebratory touch to the event. People from different states of India, working in Viraj Profiles showcased their talent through song and dance sequences, poetry, and musical performances. A solo flute performance by a Viraj employee, left the crowd mesmerised and a special Viraj Song energised the gathered crowd with the feeling of belongingness to the company and the people around.

The words shared by the key members of Viraj Profiles during the event were a poignant reminder of the values and sacrifices that define our independence and how the company is a part of the larger scheme of India’s development story. The keynote address by the …. highlighted the recently commissioned Solar Power Plant which supplies 40% of the energy used during manufacturing in the company. This statement emphasized the company’s conscious and planned efforts towards sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

The event concluded with a Felicitation Ceremony, where distinguished guests were honoured and the participants of Rangoli making, Poster making and other cultural events were awarded for their creations.

As the day drew to a close, guests enjoyed a selection of snacks distributed throughout the venue, providing a delicious end to a memorable day. Overall, ‘Viksit Bharat Ki Udaan’ was a resounding success, embodying Viraj Profiles’ dedication to the spirit of independence and its vision for an inclusive and innovative India.

