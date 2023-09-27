Viraj Profiles: Pioneering Sustainability on World Environmental Health Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: The World Environmental Health Day is observed on September 26 every year as a reminder of the critical link between environmental health and human health. It is a day to inspire action for solving environmental issues and work with definitive steps towards improving the health of our eco-system.

Viraj Profiles sets a remarkable example in this regard by recycling stainless steel scrap, demonstrating its commitment to responsible resource management. This initiative not only reduces waste but also conserves precious resources, emphasizing the company’s dedication to sustainable practices.

Chairman Neeraj Kochhar of Viraj Profiles emphasizes the company’s proactive approach: “VIRAJ is moving the extra mile towards responsible business. We are committed to reducing our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and working towards reducing our carbon footprint. We are continuously innovating our pathway towards Green Steel.”

As part of its sustainability journey, Viraj has signed an MOU for a 100 MW Solar Power Plant, targeting 45% of energy consumption from solar by March 2024. Additionally, Viraj Profiles is actively testing biodiesel to lower greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating its commitment to cutting-edge environmental solutions.

Viraj Profiles Limited, one of the largest stainless steel products manufacturers and exporters in India, has taken concrete steps towards decarbonization and targeting net-zero emissions in the coming years, aligned with EU norms and the Paris Agreement. On this World Environmental Health Day, Viraj Profiles reiterates its commitment to responsible and sustainable business.

