Virjibhai Gada, Heading Sarees & Bridal Wear Brand ‘ PAANERI ‘, Was Awarded Times Achiever Award 2022

October 20: In a scintillating award ceremony recently held in Mumbai, Mr Virjbhai Gada, Director & Chairman of a famous Indian Bridal Trousseau and Saree brand ‘PAANERI ‘, has been named in the coveted list of Times Achievers and has been awarded the trophy by the hands of famous Bollywood Director Anees Bazmee and stunning actress Huma Qureshi.

The glittery night was held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, in Mumbai, on 10th October 2022, in the presence of many illustrious personalities from all walks of life. Mr Virjbhai Gada was honoured for his remarkable contribution to the Sarees & Bridal Wear industry.

Times Achievers Award is a prestigious platform created by Times Group and marketed by Times Applaud to celebrate the very best of entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who have significantly shaped society through their extensive careers but have also been transformative leaders who constantly inspire people at large by setting a true standard of excellence.

The elegance of the six- or nine-yard Indian Traditional drape has seen a strong revival in the last few years. More and more brands are emphasising providing this ethnic outfit, keeping in mind the changing environment and the changing fashion scenario. Among all who are trying to vie for a top spot in this market, PAANERI in Mumbai claimed to become one of the leading Retailers, manufacturers & exporters of Women’s & Men’s Ethnic Wear in India.

From an early age, Mr Virjbhai Gada had a sharpened business acumen primarily related to the textile industry. His visions and understanding of the market, the diversification needed to increase its product base, and keeping the excellent quality and affordability intact gave birth to the idea of setting up ‘Brand PAANERI.’

Established by Mr Virjbhai Gada, ‘PAANERI Exim Pvt. Ltd’ started its operation in 2000 and made a mark in making Shirts & supplying quality textiles worldwide. Today his efforts have made the company one of the leading exporters of Indian Ethnic wear and a renowned brand in India. His contagious zeal has let fashion companies across the globe entrust the brand with their development needs.

Brand PAANERI has an exclusive collection of women’s ethnic wear, including bridal wear, lehengas, designer sarees, embroidered sarees including Zari, Resham & Zardozi Work with colourful Kundan, Sequins & Swarovski, silk sarees, modernised fancy sarees, etc. Apart from a wide assortment of sarees, PAANERI manufactures and sells other women’s garments, such as suits, dupattas, dresses, gowns, and Indo-Western Kurtis. Buyers can also shop for kids’ apparel and men’s wear for sherwani, kurta, and many more.

To maintain his brand’s position in this highly competitive industry, Mr Virjbhai Gada emphasises top quality and impressive rates, focuses on minimising defects and improves the product range by understanding the need for constant progression. Following these business ethics, PAANERI has successfully created a valued position not only in India but also in the international market.www.paaneriindia.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor