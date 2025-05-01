Virtusa Life Spaces CMD Sri Venkat Meets TGFDC Chairman Sri Dil Raju; Applauds Gaddar Awards Initiative

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1: In a significant move to foster cross-sectoral collaboration in Telangana, Sri Venkat, Chairman and Managing Director of Virtusa Life Spaces, paid a courtesy visit to Sri Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana Government Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), during a forward-looking meeting held in Hyderabad.

Virtusa Life Spaces, a pioneer in sustainable and affordable urban development, is committed to building smart, eco-friendly communities across Telangana. During the interaction, Sri Venkat lauded the progressive initiatives being championed by TGFDC under the dynamic leadership of Sri Dil Raju, especially the Corporation's efforts to integrate infrastructure growth with cultural and creative enrichment.

A key highlight of the meeting was Sri Venkat's deep appreciation for the launch of the "Gaddar Awards"a landmark initiative by TGFDC to honor the legendary revolutionary poet and voice of the people, Gaddar. He commended Sri Dil Raju for his visionary leadership in instituting an award that not only celebrates artistic excellence but also resonates deeply with the cultural ethos of Telangana.

The two leaders also discussed potential areas of collaboration between Virtusa Life Spaces and TGFDCespecially in the development of cultural infrastructure, media-tech innovation hubs, and real estate solutions that support creative industries and artist communities.

Speaking after the meeting, Sri Venkat remarked, "It is truly inspiring to see the Telangana Government Film Development Corporation taking bold and meaningful steps to uplift our cultural identity while simultaneously driving growth. The Gaddar Awards are a powerful symbol of how tradition and transformation can go hand in hand."

The meeting concluded on a note of mutual admiration and a shared vision to explore collaborative projects that contribute to Telangana's holistic developmentboth culturally and economically.

