Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management inaugurates its 18th PGDM Program with distinguished guests and notable collaborations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18: The Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM) witnessed a momentous occasion as it inaugurated its 18th PGDM program amidst a distinguished gathering of guests, faculty, and students. The event marked the beginning of an enriching academic journey, fueled by insights from esteemed guests and the institution's commitment to holistic education.

The inauguration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, signifying the guiding light of knowledge that illuminates the path to excellence. An exceptional highlight of the event was the participation of Yashwanth, an incoming student celebrating his birthday, who had the honor of lighting the lamp alongside the esteemed guests.

The function was presided over by GSS Venkateshwar Rao, President of VV Institutions Group, who extended a warm welcome to the newly inducted VVISM family. He expressed gratitude to parents for entrusting their children's education to the institution and highlighted the institution's two decades of teaching experience in higher education.

The event witnessed the exchange of five MoUs, further solidifying VVISM's commitment to academic excellence and industry engagement.

The collaborations include:

1. Infosys: Providing access to Infosys Springboard Learning Platform for all students.

2. Hyderabad Management Association (HMA): Facilitating the establishment of a Student Chapter of HMA within the campus, fostering industry connections, guest lectures, and collaborative projects.

3. Metrics4 Analytics Pvt Limited: Offering a unique online project for hands-on training with stipends.

4. Superset: Introducing an end-to-end placement technology platform, enabling students to access value-added certificates from world-class partnering institutions.

5. National Stock Exchange (NSE): Establishing a Finance Lab for certifications from NSE, enhancing students' practical exposure.

Sunil Addanki, Managing Director of Protiviti, delivered the inaugural address, emphasizing the significance of effective communication and the value of domain knowledge and analytics. He encouraged students to work collaboratively and question incessantly, emphasizing the strength in diversity.

Palabatla Venkatesh, VP - HR of Avineon India Pvt Limited, the Guest of Honour, emphasized the importance of making the most of the two-year PGDM journey, equating it to a passport with valid visas for global exploration. He underscored the competitive landscape and urged students to unlock their potential for top scales in the corporate world.

Suresh Yerra, a distinguished alumnus from the 5th Batch and Tech Lead of Qualitest Group, USA, shared his journey and expressed nostalgia for his alma mater.

Dr Y Lakshman Kumar, Director VVISM, shed light on the institution's role in bridging the gap between education and industry demands through quality education, a robust curriculum, and value-added courses.

Prof Prasad, Program Chair, gave a overview of the Program and what is expected outcome.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the successful inauguration

The PGDM program's inauguration marked not only the beginning of academic pursuits but also the fostering of industry connections, practical exposure, and a journey towards holistic excellence.

