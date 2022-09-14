Vishwakarma Institutes & University CEO Bipin Sule felicitated as Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times

Dr. Bipin Subodh Sule, Vishwakarma Institutes & University Pune

September 14: Knowledge and education bring light to a world that is otherwise filled with darkness. But, it is only an education strategist who makes that light brighter by helping to develop and enhance learning solutions for the students. Meet Vishwakarma Institutes & University’s CEO, Dr. Bipin Sule, who has been honoured as Trendsetters 2022 for his significant contribution to the field of education.

Dr. Bipin is known for adding an innovative approach to the education system. He has been working in the education field for the last 28+ years. Dr. Bipin joined as Lecturer in Computer Department but gradually rose to the position of CEO of Vishwakarma Group – Institutes and University. His journey is truly inspirational for young faculties.

Dr. Bipin Sule was felicitated as Trendsetters 2022 by Maharashtra Times and 2022 by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai, on August 28, 2022. The glittering event was graced by several distinguished personalities.

Cabinet Minister and social activist Ramdas Athavale, President of the Republican Party of India (A), was the Chief Guest on this significant occasion. He currently serves as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the federal government.

Adhinath Kothare, one of India’s most gifted and diverse performers, producers, and National Award-winning director, was the second Chief Guest. The event’s third Chief Guest was Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of the country’s finest astrologers who has received three National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people solve their issues for over 15 years.

Dr. Bipin Sule was born on August 14, 1970, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He is the son of Mrs. Sheela & Mr. Subodh Ganesh Sule. Dr. Bipin graduated in Computer Engineering from the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT).

He also received a doctorate in Management and an honorary doctorate from prestigious Universities. Dr. Bipin’s expertise lies in the deployment of India’s latest National Education Policy, which is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the promotion of globalization of higher education in India.

As CEO of Vishwakarma Group – Institutes & University, Dr. Bipin heads the operations of Vishwakarma Group – comprised of 5 campuses and 15+ Institutes. The group staffs approx 2200+ employees. It has 22,000+ students.

Dr. Bipin has earlier too received several national and international awards, which include the following:

International-

“Distinguished Educationist – 2015” by BERG Singapore – Business Excellence & Research Group Singapore at the hands of the AICTE Chairman Dr. S SMantha

“MIDDAY International Icon Excellence in Education Management” by MIDDAY GROUP in Dubai (Amruta Fadanwis)

“Outstanding Achievement Award for excellence in Education Management” by InternationalBusiness Conclave at the hand of Deputy PM of Thailand in Thailand

National-

“Shiksha Bharati Puraskar” by All India Achiever’s Foundation “Icons of Excellence in Educational Management” by Times Group (Economic Times)

“Excellence in Educational Management” by Outlook Group “Professional Excellence in Education Management” Pune Management, Association Pune “Pride of Nation” by Global citizen peace Federation “Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Professional Excellence Award in Mangement” by APJ Abdul Kalam Research Centre “Idols of Maharashtra” by Sakal (MCCI Chairman) “Leadership Excellence in Professional Education” by Maharashtra CSR (DepDirector of ED) “Iconic Leadership in Higher Education” by ArdorComm “Best Educationist of the Year” by International Brilliance Award “Times Visionary Leaders” by Times Group.

We wish Dr. Bipin Sule all the best for his future endeavours in the field of education.

